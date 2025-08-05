21 things you didn't know about Lotte Kopecky

A touch of craziness and a whole load of talent are just two of the facets that come together in the Belgian double world champion

Lotte Kopecky
Date of birth

November 10, 1995

Nationality

Belgian

Born

Rumst, Belgium

Height

1.77m

Weight

66kg

Resides

Belgium

Turned pro

2014

Team

SD Worx-Protime

Bike

S-Works Tarmac SL8

UCI wins

52

Stage race wins

6

Grand Tour stage wins

2

Instagram

@lottekopecky

X

@LotteKopecky

Lotte Kopecky has been hard to miss this past couple of seasons. Partly because often as not you'll see her around the front of any race she rides, and partly because she has been wearing the rainbow bands of world champion.

