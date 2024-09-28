Lotte Kopecky snatches dramatic repeat World Championship victory

Belgian was dropped on the final climb but worked her way back and sprinted it out amid Dutch downfall

Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) claimed her second straight world title in Zurich, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the Elite Women’s Road Race at the UCI Road World Championships.

The 2023 world champion looked dead and buried when she was dropped from the group of favourites on the final haul up the Zurich circuit’s main climb, but she capitalised on hesitation among the leaders, as well as some questionable Dutch tactics, to work her way back and sprint it out from a group of six. 

