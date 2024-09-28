'You don't ride a bike to die' - UCI unable to provide more information on Muriel Furrer's death despite questions, police investigation ongoing

David Lappartient, the UCI's president, said that the "common goal was to ensure safer cycling"

Tribute to Muriel Furrer on the big screen at the World Championships
Swiss Cycling has been through two tragedies in the last year. First the death of Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse, the biggest WorldTour race in Switzerland, and now the death of Muriel Furrer, at its home World Championships. "You don’t ride a bike to die", David Lappartient, president of the UCI, said.

The 18-year-old crashed just kilometres away from her hometown of Egg, just to the south of Zürich, during the women's junior road race on Thursday. The event has understandably cast a pall over the World Championships, with the mood sombre, but the decision was taken to keep the races going, but with less celebration.

