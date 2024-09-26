'It was my race to lose' - 'Pure relief' as Cat Ferguson wins women's junior road race at World Championships to complete double

The British 18-year-old won her last race as a junior, outsprinting Paula Ostiz of Spain and Viktória Chladoňová of Slovakia

Cat Ferguson during the women's junior road race at the World Championships
(Image credit: SWPix.com/Alex Whitehead)
In the end, the women's junior road race was almost a repeat of Tuesday's women's junior time trial at the World Championships.

A competitive race, won convincingly by teenage phenomenon GB's Cat Ferguson, with Slovakia's Viktória Chladoňová. Ferguson jumped straight into the arms of her parents, Tim and Sara, and then got her hands on a second rainbow jersey of this Worlds, her fourth of the year across track and road. It seems easy for the 18-year-old.

