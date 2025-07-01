'No one really knew who I was - now I'm going to stand out': Millie Couzens on becoming British national champion

Fenix-Deceuninck rider takes first elite win in British road race, and now hopes for more success

Millie Couzens celebrates winning the 2025 British National Road Championships
Millie Couzens had already had a good British National Road Championships by Thursday afternoon. The 21-year-old, who rides for Fenix-Deceuninck, stormed to victory in the under-23 women’s time trial with a time which would have seen her finish fifth in the elite version.

"I wasn't really expecting it," she explained to Cycling Weekly on Tuesday morning. "I was already happy with that. And then obviously, the road race was my main goal for the week. But I knew even if that didn't go to plan, it was nice. I had got something out of the week already.

