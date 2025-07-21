Zoe Bäckstedt triumphs at Baloise Ladies Tour with first pro GC victory

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider wins three stages, including the overall, on her way to victory in Belgium

Zoe Bäckstedt in the yellow jersey at the Baloise Ladies Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket's avatar
By
published

Zoe Bäckstedt (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) dominated the Baloise Ladies Tour from start to finish to achieve her first ever pro general classification victory, winning her first pro road race on the way to that feat.

The 20-year-old won the opening night prologue, her first TT since winning the TT title at the British National Championships last month, by just one second from Ellen van Dijk (Lidl-Trek) and Charlotte Kool (Picnic PostNL).

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1