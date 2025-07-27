'I guess this is a really big moment in my career' – Oscar Onley fourth at second Tour de France

22-year-old missed out on podium, but became first Scot since 1984 to finish in the top five

Oscar Onley at the Tour de France
Oscar Onley is wet. The final day of possibly the best three weeks of his life has seen the heavens open in Paris, making it a wet Champs-Élysées. He might be soaked, but the 22-year-old is proud, proud of his fourth place at the Tour de France at just his second opportunity.

The Picnic PostNL rider didn't come to this Tour to finish in the top five overall, he came to help his team with stage wins and yet here he is, fourth behind Tadej Pogačar and Jonas Vingegaard, and Florian Lipowitz.

