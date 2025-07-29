'Fresh impetus and a new direction' – Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe head sports director leaves team ahead of rumoured Remco Evenepoel transfer

Rolf Aldag, the lead sports director of Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, has departed in another hint that Remco Evenepoel is heading to the German team.

The news was announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon, which paid tribute to Aldag's work with the team, which he joined ahead of the 2022 season. The decision was by mutual agreement, and amicable, according the squad.

The German helped Jai Hindley to the Giro d'Italia title in 2022, helped oversee the transformation after Primož Roglič and Red Bull joined the team, and guided Roglič to Vuelta a España victory last year too. At the recent Tour de France, Red Bull finished third through Florian Lipowitz, and took home the white jersey too.

However, two days after their biggest result at the Tour yet, Aldag has left the team. With Evenepoel rumoured to be joining Red Bull from Soudal Quick-Step next season, the experienced German leaving could be part of changes to the team. Speculation has dogged both Red Bull and Evenepoel in recent weeks.

"With the white jersey win and podium placement by Florian Lipowitz at this year’s Tour de France, we have reached the goals we set four years ago," Aldag said in the Red Bull press release. "Accordingly, we have jointly decided that now is the right time for both parties to pursue new challenges.

"My time at Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe has been deeply formative, both personally and professionally. Together, we successfully navigated the complex transition from a sprint-focused team to one built around stage racing, and celebrated major victories – always with a clear vision in mind. I am proud of what we achieved as a team. Now is the moment to take a new path. I wish the team continued success and all the best for the future."

Aldag was also a key part of Mark Cavendish's success, managing him both at HTC-Highroad and Dimension Data.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Rolf took on responsibility during a time of transition and helped drive our team forward both athletically and structurally. We are deeply grateful for his dedication. He has left a lasting impact – both in sporting terms and on a personal level,” Ralph Denk, Red Bull team CEO, said.

“This chapter ends now that we have achieved our objectives, but the path we walked together has left its mark. Rolf was instrumental in shaping our team – it was a period defined by determination and a deep passion for cycling. We look back on these years with great respect and gratitude and sincerely wish Rolf all the best in whatever lies ahead. For the next chapter of our story, we have jointly decided to bring in fresh impetus and take a new direction.”