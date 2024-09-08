Primož Roglič crowned Vuelta a España champion as Stefan Küng wins the final stage time trial

Küng flies around the course to win the final stage as Roglič seals a record-equalling fourth overall victory in Madrid

Primož Roglič on the podium of the Vuelta a Espana in Madrid
Joseph Lycett
After three weeks of racing, Primož Roglič was crowned victorious in Madrid as he won the Vuelta a España for a record-equalling fourth time. The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider safely navigated the streets of the Spanish capital in the final stage time trial to secure the overall victory ahead of Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Enric Mas (Movistar).

His win puts him level with Roberto Heras for the most overall victories in the race’s history and after Tadej Pogačar’s exploits at both Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, Roglič’s victory also marks a clean sweep for Slovenia in the Grand Tours this season.

