Primož Roglič crowned Vuelta a España champion as Stefan Küng wins the final stage time trial
Küng flies around the course to win the final stage as Roglič seals a record-equalling fourth overall victory in Madrid
After three weeks of racing, Primož Roglič was crowned victorious in Madrid as he won the Vuelta a España for a record-equalling fourth time. The Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider safely navigated the streets of the Spanish capital in the final stage time trial to secure the overall victory ahead of Ben O’Connor (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Enric Mas (Movistar).
His win puts him level with Roberto Heras for the most overall victories in the race’s history and after Tadej Pogačar’s exploits at both Giro d’Italia and the Tour de France, Roglič’s victory also marks a clean sweep for Slovenia in the Grand Tours this season.
When asked in his post-race interview about the possibility of a record-breaking fifth win, Roglič replied “it’s never enough, but first of all it’s crazy to already have four, so I just want to enjoy it”.
Meanwhile, after years of being a nearly man, Stefan Küng finally won the first Grand Tour stage of his career, as he took the victory on the final stage of the race with a dominant performance. The Groupama-FDJ rider flew around the 24.6km-long course to top the timing sheets with a time of 26 minutes and 28 seconds, putting half a minute into Roglič in second place.
This win will also give him a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season ahead of his home World Championships in Zurich later this month. In his post-race interview, Küng said “there are a lot of big individual time trials coming up and when you get the confidence you just want to stay on the wave”.
There was only one change in the top-10 on the general classification on the final day, as Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) leapfrogged David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) to take fifth place after a horrific time trial from the Frenchman.
The 23-year-old Dane also won the youth classification, with Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates) and Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) also getting around the course unscathed to win the mountains and points classifications respectively.
RESULTS: VUELTA A ESPAÑA 2024, STAGE 21, MADRID > MADRID (24.6KM)
1. Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ, in 26:28
2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +31s
3. Matteo Cattaneo (Ita) Soudal Quick-Step, +42s
4. Filippo Baroncini (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, +43s
5. Mauro Schmid (Swi) Jayco AlUla, +46s
6. Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek, +52s
7. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Dstny, +56s
8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +1:02
9. Harry Sweeny (Aus) EF Education-EasyPost, +1:03
10. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, at same time
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE 21
1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, in 81:49:18
2. Ben O'Connor (Aus) Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, +2:36
3. Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar, +3:13
4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) EF Education-EasyPost, +4:02
5. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek, +5:49
6. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, +6:32
7. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, +7:05
8. Mikel Landa (Spa) Soudal Quick-Step, +8:48
9. Pavel Sivakov (Fra) UAE-Team Emirates, +10:04
10. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa) Ineos Grenadiers, +11:19
