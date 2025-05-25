Carlos Verona solos to victory on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia as Primož Roglič loses time

Slovenian finishes more than a minute behind pink jersey group

Carlos Verona at the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lidl-Trek earned their sixth stage victory of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday, this time through Carlos Verona, who pulled off a brave 44km attack into Asiago.

The Spaniard, riding in his 13th season on the WorldTour, tore away from an 11-rider lead group, holding off his chasers on a category-two climb, and soloing to the line.

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

