'I'm just happy that I finished' - Primož Roglič suffers time loss on Giro d'Italia stage 15

Slovenian loses a minute and a half and slips to 10th in GC ahead of second rest day

Primož Roglič was a man of few words at the finish line of the Giro d’Italia on Sunday. Chased by the TNT Sports camera crew, he offered back only a six-word remark: “I’m just happy that I finished.”

It had been, after 219km, a forgettable day for the Slovenian. Shepherded by his Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe teammates, he crossed the line in Asiago a minute and a half behind his fellow general classification rivals, the only pink jersey hopeful to suffer a time loss.

