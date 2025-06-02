'I will come back stronger' - where does Isaac del Toro go from here?

Young Mexican has proved to the world – and himself – that he can take on the best, including his illustrious team-mates

Isaac Del Toro stage 21 Giro d&#039;Italia 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall's avatar
By
published

The final Giro d'Italia podium photographs, taken in Rome on Sunday, show Isaac del Toro holding on to the winner's maglia rosa – but not in the way he had hoped.

The young Mexican's left hand rests on the back of winner Simon Yates – the pink jersey that had been his for the past 11 stages, now irresolutely out of reach, is worn by the Briton. Yet UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Del Toro retains a stoic smile and positive outlook.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.