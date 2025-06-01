'Giro d'Italia win is the defining moment of my career' - Simon Yates turns his Grand Tour fortune around with historic win

Through illness, injury, and bad luck, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider kept patient, waiting for the moment to make history

Simon Yates crosses the line to win the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Simon Yates had struggled to hold back the tears when he took the pink jersey in dramatic fashion on the Colle delle Finestre yesterday, but 24 hours later it was the smile he couldn’t keep from his face.

The 32-year-old Visma-Lease a Bike rider hailed his win at the Giro d’Italia as the “defining moment” of his career.

