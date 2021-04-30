Vuelta a Espana

Vuelta a Espana coverage from Cycling Weekly, with up to date race results, rider profiles and news and reports.

The race organisers, ASO, have thrown in some huge mountain stages with Lagos de Covadonga being the most famous.

Jersey winners from the 2020 Vuelta a España (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

When: August 14 - September 5 2021

Where: Spain

UCI category: WorldTour

Renowned for its testing parcours and plethora of summit finishes, the Vuelta represents an immense challenge and several riders have tried and failed to win it in the same season as another Grand Tour.

The 2021 route is back to 21 stages after having to drop the three opening stages to the 2020 race due to Covid-19.

Vuelta a España 2021 route

StageDateStart/FinishDistanceProfile
1Sat, Aug 14Burgos Catedral VIII Centenario - Catedral8kmITT
2Sun, Aug 15Caleruega - Burgos169.5kmFlat
3Mon, Aug 16Santo Domingo de Silos - Picón Blanco203kmHills
4Tue, Aug 17El Burgo de Osma - Molina de Aragón163.6kmFlat
5Wed, Aug 18Tarancón - Albacete184.4kmFlat
6Thu, Aug 19Requena - Alto de la Montaña de Cullera159kmHills
7Fri, Aug 20Gandía - Balcón de Alicante152kmMountains
8Sat, Aug 21Santa Pola - La Manga del Mar Menor163.3kmFlat
9Sun, Aug 22Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velifique187.8kmMountain
Rest dayMon, Aug 23
10Tue, Aug 24Roquetas de Mar - Rincón de la Victoria190.2kmFlat
11Wed, Aug 25Antequera - Valdepeñas de Jaén131.6kmMountains
12Thu, Aug 26Jaén - Córdoba166.7kmHills
13Fri, Aug 27Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena197.2kmFlat
14Sat, Aug 28Don Benito - Pico Villuercas159.7kmMountains
15Sun, Aug 29Navalmoral de la Mata - El Barraco193.4kmMountains
Rest dayMon, Aug 30
16Tue, Aug 31Laredo - Santa Cruz de Bezana170.8kmFlat
17Wed, Sep 1Unquera - Lagos de Covadonga181.6kmMountains
18Thu, Sep 2Salas - Altu d'El Gamoniteiru159.2kmMountains
19Fri, Sep 3Tapia - Monforte de Lemus187.8kmHills
20Sat, Sep 4Sanxenxo - Mos Castro de Herville173.6kmMountains
21Sun, Sep 5Padrón - Santiago de Compostela33.7kmITT

Vuelta a España: past winners

2000 Roberto Herasdagger (Esp) Kelme–Costa Blanca

2001 Ángel Casero (Esp) Festina

2002 Aitor González (Esp) Kelme–Costa Blanca

2003 Roberto Heras (Esp) U.S. Postal Service

2004 Roberto Heras (Esp) Liberty Seguros

2005 Roberto Heras (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth

2006 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana

2007 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank

2008 Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana

2009 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne

2010 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo

2011 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky

2012 Alberto Contador (Esp) Saxo Bank–Tinkoff Bank

2013 Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack–Leopard

2014 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo

2015 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana

2016 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team

2017 Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky

2018 Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton–Scott

2019 Primož Roglič (SLO) Jumbo-Visma

2020 Primož Roglič (SLO) Jumbo-Visma

Key links: Route | Start list | TV Guide

The Vuelta a España is the third and final Grand Tour of the season, and the Spanish race always provides an exciting finale to the year for GC specialists.

Archives

