Vuelta a Espana
The race organisers, ASO, have thrown in some huge mountain stages with Lagos de Covadonga being the most famous.
When: August 14 - September 5 2021
Where: Spain
UCI category: WorldTour
Renowned for its testing parcours and plethora of summit finishes, the Vuelta represents an immense challenge and several riders have tried and failed to win it in the same season as another Grand Tour.
The 2021 route is back to 21 stages after having to drop the three opening stages to the 2020 race due to Covid-19.
Vuelta a España 2021 route
|Stage
|Date
|Start/Finish
|Distance
|Profile
|1
|Sat, Aug 14
|Burgos Catedral VIII Centenario - Catedral
|8km
|ITT
|2
|Sun, Aug 15
|Caleruega - Burgos
|169.5km
|Flat
|3
|Mon, Aug 16
|Santo Domingo de Silos - Picón Blanco
|203km
|Hills
|4
|Tue, Aug 17
|El Burgo de Osma - Molina de Aragón
|163.6km
|Flat
|5
|Wed, Aug 18
|Tarancón - Albacete
|184.4km
|Flat
|6
|Thu, Aug 19
|Requena - Alto de la Montaña de Cullera
|159km
|Hills
|7
|Fri, Aug 20
|Gandía - Balcón de Alicante
|152km
|Mountains
|8
|Sat, Aug 21
|Santa Pola - La Manga del Mar Menor
|163.3km
|Flat
|9
|Sun, Aug 22
|Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velifique
|187.8km
|Mountain
|Rest day
|Mon, Aug 23
|10
|Tue, Aug 24
|Roquetas de Mar - Rincón de la Victoria
|190.2km
|Flat
|11
|Wed, Aug 25
|Antequera - Valdepeñas de Jaén
|131.6km
|Mountains
|12
|Thu, Aug 26
|Jaén - Córdoba
|166.7km
|Hills
|13
|Fri, Aug 27
|Belmez - Villanueva de la Serena
|197.2km
|Flat
|14
|Sat, Aug 28
|Don Benito - Pico Villuercas
|159.7km
|Mountains
|15
|Sun, Aug 29
|Navalmoral de la Mata - El Barraco
|193.4km
|Mountains
|Rest day
|Mon, Aug 30
|16
|Tue, Aug 31
|Laredo - Santa Cruz de Bezana
|170.8km
|Flat
|17
|Wed, Sep 1
|Unquera - Lagos de Covadonga
|181.6km
|Mountains
|18
|Thu, Sep 2
|Salas - Altu d'El Gamoniteiru
|159.2km
|Mountains
|19
|Fri, Sep 3
|Tapia - Monforte de Lemus
|187.8km
|Hills
|20
|Sat, Sep 4
|Sanxenxo - Mos Castro de Herville
|173.6km
|Mountains
|21
|Sun, Sep 5
|Padrón - Santiago de Compostela
|33.7km
|ITT
Vuelta a España: past winners
2000 Roberto Herasdagger (Esp) Kelme–Costa Blanca
2001 Ángel Casero (Esp) Festina
2002 Aitor González (Esp) Kelme–Costa Blanca
2003 Roberto Heras (Esp) U.S. Postal Service
2004 Roberto Heras (Esp) Liberty Seguros
2005 Roberto Heras (Esp) Liberty Seguros–Würth
2006 Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Astana
2007 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
2008 Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
2009 Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Caisse d'Epargne
2010 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas–Doimo
2011 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky
2012 Alberto Contador (Esp) Saxo Bank–Tinkoff Bank
2013 Chris Horner (USA) RadioShack–Leopard
2014 Alberto Contador (Esp) Tinkoff–Saxo
2015 Fabio Aru (Ita) Astana
2016 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
2017 Chris Froome (GBR) Team Sky
2018 Simon Yates (GBR) Mitchelton–Scott
2019 Primož Roglič (SLO) Jumbo-Visma
2020 Primož Roglič (SLO) Jumbo-Visma
The Vuelta a España is the third and final Grand Tour of the season, and the Spanish race always provides an exciting finale to the year for GC specialists.
Vuelta a España 2021 start list: All the teams for the 76th edition
Start list for the 76th edition of the Vuelta a España
-
Vuelta a España 2021 route: Organisers announce all-Spanish route, no Madrid finish and a ‘historic new climb’
The Vuelta a España organisers have announced the 2021 route, including an all-Spanish parcours, an exciting new climb and a finish outside of Madrid.
By Jonny Long •
-
Sir Dave Brailsford announces Ineos Grenadiers leadership for Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España
Sir Dave Brailsford has announced his team’s leadership for the 2021 editions of the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and the Vuelta a España.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tom Pidcock wants to race a Grand Tour in his debut WorldTour season
Tom Pidcock says he wants to rides Grand Tour in his debut season riding at WorldTour level, with his eyes on the Vuelta a España.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Vuelta a España 2020 ratings: how did each team perform?
Here's how all the teams showed themselves in the final Grand Tour of the year
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Watch Chris Froome give signed race number to young pro completing his first Grand Tour
Chris Froome offered a heart-warming gift to a young pro completing his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España.
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Vuelta a España standings: Final results from the 2020 race
All the results and standings for the 75th edition of the Vuelta a España
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'It's been an emotional day,' says Chris Froome as he rides final race for Ineos
Froome collected a trophy for his retrospective 2011 Vuelta a España victory
By Jonny Long •
-
Five talking points from stage 18 of the Vuelta a España 2020
Roglič takes a second consecutive Vuelta red jersey as Ackermann wins the Madrid sprint
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Pascal Ackermann pips Sam Bennett in stage 18 sprint as Roglič seals Vuelta a España
The German took his second stage win to deny the Irishman
By Jonny Long •