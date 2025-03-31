Extra wildcard team approved for Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España

Number of teams to increase from 22 to 23 at men's Grand Tours

A breakaway group at the 2024 Tour de France
Uno-X and TotalEnergies were invited as wildcards to the 2024 Tour de France.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The peloton in the men’s Grand Tours will grow this season, after the UCI ruled to increase the number of teams allowed to compete from 22 to 23.

The idea was originally put forward last week by the Professional Cycling Council (PCC), a body that counts teams, riders and race organisers, including Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme. The UCI Management Committee approved the request on Monday, meaning an extra wildcard invite will now be allowed at the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España.

