How much are UCI points really worth in cycling, and why do they matter?

An equal amount of points per race will be up for grabs for both women and men in new UCI ruling for 2026

The peloton at the 2024 Tour of Britain Women
(Image credit: SWpix.com)
By
published

The UCI have recently released a flurry of new rules to be implemented in 2026, including a long-awaited points parity between the men's and women's races.

So, what are UCI points, and why do they matter?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).