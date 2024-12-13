Chinese X-Lab vies for global domination as it equips XDS Astana with bikes for the WorldTour

Astana has officially rebranded as the XDS Astana Team following a landmark investment by Chinese bicycle manufacturer XDS.

The move sees XDS, a leader in China’s cycling market, step onto the global stage with its high-performance X-LAB brand, positioning the team - and the company - for greater success in the WorldTour.

The rebranding marks a new era for the team. Riders will compete on the brand-new X-LAB AD9, XDS’s flagship model for the 2025 season. Although details of the AD9’s aero credentials are scarce, we know it features all the hallmarks of a modern aero race bike: dropped seat stays, a cutout seat tube, deep-section aero tubes, and a sleek integrated cockpit. The design echoes the aesthetics of its WorldTour peers, promising to be both fast and functional.

Interestingly, the team won’t be starting from scratch when it comes to equipment. Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets, Vision Metron wheels, and Continental tyres will remain in use, ensuring that riders face minimal transition challenges. This continuity is a smart move, as any overhaul too large could disrupt early-season performance. The distinctive light blue jersey, synonymous with Astana, is also staying - providing a visual link to the team’s illustrious past.

A post shared by Astana Qazaqstan Team (@astanaqazaqstanteam) A photo posted by on

The AD9 is already stirring curiosity in the cycling world. Priced competitively compared to the superbikes of other WorldTour squads, it could shake up not just the pro scene but also the consumer market. For now, the AD9 sits atop a range that includes the AD7, with its surprisingly accessible price point of around £2,500 ($3,150). XDS seems poised to challenge the idea that cutting-edge race bikes must break the bank.

While the launch in Shenzhen dazzled with promotional videos and fresh jerseys, there’s more at stake here than aesthetics and sponsorship logos. XDS’s investment reflects a broader ambition: to establish itself as a global cycling powerhouse. It’s a strategic play to capitalize on its reputation in Asia, a growing presence in Europe, and now, through Astana, a foothold in the professional arena.

Time will tell whether the XDS Astana Team’s new chapter delivers results on the road, but one thing is clear: XDS isn’t here to play it safe. By partnering with a team steeped in legacy, outfitting riders with state-of-the-art technology, and signalling their intent to challenge market norms, XDS is positioning itself as a brand to watch - not just in China but worldwide.

For Astana, this represents an opportunity to evolve with the sport’s shifting dynamics while preserving its DNA. And for fans? A chance to see whether a bold new partnership can turn ambition into victories.