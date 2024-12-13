Chinese X-Lab vies for global domination as it equips XDS Astana with bikes for the WorldTour

A new partnership sees Astana aboard new bikes with increased funding for 2025

XDS Astana Team stand with their bike in a line for photographs
(Image credit: XDS Astana Team)
Joe Baker
By
published

Astana has officially rebranded as the XDS Astana Team following a landmark investment by Chinese bicycle manufacturer XDS.

The move sees XDS, a leader in China’s cycling market, step onto the global stage with its high-performance X-LAB brand, positioning the team - and the company - for greater success in the WorldTour.

