'We want to shape the future of the sport' - Decathlon takes over from AG2R La Mondiale at French squad and aims to become super-team in three years

Decathlon is to take over ownership from AG2R La Mondiale of the French WorldTour team currently known as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale from the end of the year, it was announced on Monday morning.

The French team, currently competing at the Tour de France, has lofty goals: to be one of the top three teams in the world by 2028. In 18-year-old Frenchman Paul Seixas, who recently finished eighth at the Critérium du Dauphiné, they have a future star to build this aim around.

Insurance company AG2R La Mondiale has been involved in cycling with the team since 1997, title sponsor since 2000, and sole owner since 2022.

However, sports retailers Decathlon will now become the owner and main sponsor. It will be an end of an era, therefore, for a mainstay of the peloton, who have boasted riders from Jaan Kirsipuu to Ben O'Connor, via Romain Bardet and Jean-Christophe Peraud.

Decathlon is also the owner of the Van Rysel premium bike brand, as used by the team of the same name. Cyclingnews reported that the team's budget will increase to €40 million as a result of the new owners.

"After a shared journey of nearly 30 years, we could not have hoped for a better partner to carry forward the team’s legacy and to bring it towards new heights," Fabrice Heyriès, managing director of AG2R, said in a statement. "Over the past two years, we have been able to gauge Decathlon's commitment, expertise and ability to be more than just a sponsor for the team. Like us, they passionately cheer at each race while tirelessly striving for greater performance to achieve tomorrow’s victories.

"We take great pride in our group’s contribution as the team’s longstanding partner and extend heartfelt and sincere gratitude to all the riders, staff and partners who have contributed to the many outstanding successes during this tenure," he continued.

"Cycling is, and always has been, core to Decathlon," Céline Del Genes, global chief customer officer at Decathlon, said. "This change is more than structural; it reflects our long-term strategic intention to deepen our involvement in the sport at the highest level.

"We want to shape the future of the sport, not just sponsor its present. We are proud of the journey shared with AG2R La Mondiale, and thank them for their dedication and commitment to the team for the past 28 years. A new chapter is now opening, fueled by a bold ambition to win and we can’t wait to write it together with the team."