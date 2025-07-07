'We want to shape the future of the sport' - Decathlon takes over from AG2R La Mondiale at French squad and aims to become super-team in three years

French team to end AG2R relationship after almost 30 years

The riders of Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale ahead of the 2025 Tour de France
Decathlon is to take over ownership from AG2R La Mondiale of the French WorldTour team currently known as Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale from the end of the year, it was announced on Monday morning.

The French team, currently competing at the Tour de France, has lofty goals: to be one of the top three teams in the world by 2028. In 18-year-old Frenchman Paul Seixas, who recently finished eighth at the Critérium du Dauphiné, they have a future star to build this aim around.

