Tadej Pogačar won the last ever Critérium du Dauphiné - race reveals name change for 2026

Stage race to be known as the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

Tadej Pogacar
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tadej Pogačar won the final edition of the Critérium du Dauphiné with the race set to be rebranded as the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes from 2026, the Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) announced on Monday afternoon.

First run in 1947, the Critérium du Dauphiné has become a key build-up race to the Tour de France, typically taking place just weeks before the Grand Départ each year. It was previously known as the Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré until 2009, named after a newspaper that previously sponsored the race in the local area.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

After previously working in higher education, Tom joined Cycling Weekly in 2022 and hasn't looked back. He's been covering professional cycling ever since; reporting on the ground from some of the sport's biggest races and events, including the Tour de France, Paris-Roubaix and the World Championships. His earliest memory of a bike race is watching the Tour on holiday in the early 2000's in the south of France - he even made it on to the podium in Pau afterwards. His favourite place that cycling has taken him is Montréal in Canada.

