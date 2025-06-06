Tadej Pogačar, Jonas Vingegaard and Remco Evenepoel set to clash across mountainous week - everything you need to know about the Critérium du Dauphiné

The Tour de France warmup race is a tantalising prospect in its own right

The 2024 Critérium du Dauphiné
Critérium du Dauphiné
Sunday 8 - Sunday 15 June
France
1199.6km

There's a yellow jersey, it's a stage race in France, it's run by ASO... but no it isn't the Tour de France. It's the race's baby brother, the Critérium du Dauphiné, which acts as one of the key warmup races for next month's big event.

Stage

Date

Distance

Route

Terrain

1

Sun 8 June

189.2km

Domérat > Montluçon

Hilly

2

Mon 9 Jun

204.6km

Prémilhat > Issoire

Hilly

3

Tue 10 Jun

202.8km

Brioude > Charatonnay

Hilly

4

Wed 11 Jun

17.7km

Charmes-sur-Rhône > Saint-Péray

ITT

5

Thu 12 Jun

182.6km

Saint-Priest > Mâcon

Hilly

6

Fri 13 Jun

139.1km

Valserhône > Combloux

Mountains

7

Sat 14 Jun

132.1km

Grand-Algueblanche > Valmeinier 1800

Mountains

8

Sun 15 Jun

133.8km

Val-d'Arc > Plateau du Mont-Cenis

Mountains

