'I have no reason not to believe that we can go for yellow again' - Visma-Lease a Bike confident in Jonas Vingegaard's Tour de France chances

Danish two-time Tour de France winner will return to action at the Critérium du Dauphiné next week

Jonas Vingegaard at Paris-Nice this year
(Image credit: Getty Images)
With the Tour de France just over a month away, Visma-Lease a Bike are confident that Jonas Vingegaard will be able to challenge for overall victory once again.

The Dane crashed out of Paris-Nice earlier this season, suffering concussion in the process, but his team boss Richard Plugge has said this week that his rider is going to be ready to take aim at a third Tour title in July.

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

