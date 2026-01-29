'They can’t take us all' – global bike rides set to take place in remembrance of Alex Pretti

Communities across the world are organising coordinated ‘Unity’ bike rides on Saturday 1 February, t o mark the life of Alex Pretti, the man killed by US federal authorities last week, from the states to Belgium, Germany and Australia.

Last Saturday, intensive care nurse and cyclist Alex Pretti was killed by ICE agents while filming the attempted detention of a woman in Minneapolis.

Pretti's killing came just weeks after another unarmed member of the public was killed by federal agents in the city.

"Alex was one of us, could’ve been any of us, so as we mourn, all of us can come together in unity to remember Alex for what he was," wrote a member of Pretti’s local bike shop, Angry Catfish, on Instagram.

"We're asking folks to host rides and come together. Bike shops and non-profits, cycling orgs and alt cycling collectives, city and rural.

"We are many but we stand together as one. We’re stronger together, and they can’t take us all."

A member of the Twin Cities cycling community, Pretti was a skilled cyclist, and routinely took his Surly off-road - with no suspension.

“When you know he's a cyclist: He was one of us, that he participated in the same events that I went to… it certainly feels more real… it definitely hits home,” Jeff Frane, founder of Wilde Bikes told Bicycle Retailer.

“It shouldn’t take the killing of someone who looks like you to make you pay attention,” another local bike-shop owner, Lloyd Vogel, wrote on LinkedIn. “But... if you are just tuning in now, please use this moment to wake up. To recognize that we are all in this together, and that when laws and accountability are tossed aside, no one is truly safe.”

To mark his life, 75 memorial rides are set to take place across the world on Saturday. To see if there is a ride near you, check Ride with GPS and Bikepacking.com’s shared map. Angry Catfish is also encouraging people to print off fliers and organise their own community rides. You can find a link to the flier here.

In Marin County, a day's drive from where Pretti was killed, solidarity rides will also take place. “These rides are a powerful reminder of our collective strength and compassion as we support each other in our grief and continue pushing forward in pursuit of change.” Jenny Oh, of Marin County Bicycle Coalition said.