Netflix documentary about murdered cyclist Mo Wilson premieres at SXSW

A new documentary about the life and murder of professional off-road cyclist Moriah Wilson will premiere at the SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 12, with several additional screenings scheduled throughout the Austin-based event.

The film, The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, was produced by Netflix and will be released on the streaming platform on April 3. The documentary examines both Wilson’s meteoric rise in the North American gravel and mountain bike scene and the ripple effects of her death in May 2022, a crime that stunned the cycling community and drew international attention.

From a Netflix synopsis, the film is described as "an intimate, arresting portrait of cyclist Moriah Wilson — raised by a fierce, loving family — whose singular drive becomes her superpower, carrying her to athletic brilliance and, devastatingly, toward a life cut short by murder."

"The search for her killer made national headlines in May 2022, as did the trial that followed. This film goes beyond the headlines to explore the impact of this devastating crime on those who knew and loved Mo: her family, friends, and colleagues."

The documentary is directed by filmmaker Marina Zenovich, whose previous work has focused on high-profile public figures and media controversies. Zenovich won two Emmy Awards for writing and directing Roman Polanski: Wanted and Desired, and in 2020 she directed Lance, a two-part ESPN documentary examining the life and career of cyclist Lance Armstrong.

"Every so often, when making a documentary, you become inspired beyond words, and this experience was that for me," Zenovich said. "I’m honoured to show the love, strength, and vulnerability that Moriah Wilson’s family and friends shared with us in telling this tragic story. They took their unimaginable grief and turned it into something deeply moving and inspiring."

Wilson, widely known in the cycling community as "Mo," was one of the sport’s brightest young stars when she was killed in East Austin on May 11, 2022. Raised in Vermont, she grew up in an outdoors-oriented family and spent much of her childhood skiing, eventually competing in alpine skiing at Dartmouth College.

Even as she pursued ski racing, Wilson developed a reputation as a remarkably versatile endurance athlete. After graduating from Dartmouth, she moved to the West Coast for an engineering job with Specialized Bicycles. At the same time, she began racing bikes locally, and her results quickly began attracting attention from media and industry sponsors.

Shortly before her death, Wilson had left her job at Specialized to focus fully on racing. Known for her strength across disciplines, she quickly earned standout results in cyclocross, gravel and mountain biking.

In late 2021, she won Big Sugar Gravel in Bentonville, Arkansas. In 2022, she won the Sea Otter Classic XC race and the Belgian Waffle Ride in San Diego in quick succession. She was in Texas to compete at Gravel Locos when she was murdered.

Wilson’s death sparked a weeks-long international manhunt. Authorities identified Kaitlin Armstrong as the primary suspect soon after the killing. Armstrong fled the country and was later arrested in Costa Rica following a multi-agency search that drew widespread media coverage.

Armstrong’s murder trial began on November 1, 2023, in Austin, Texas. After more than two weeks of testimony, a jury deliberated for roughly two hours before returning a guilty verdict on November 16. The following day, Armstrong was sentenced to 90 years in prison and fined $10,000.

Film crews working on the documentary attended portions of the trial and spent time with Wilson’s family and friends in Austin as the case unfolded.

While the investigation and trial brought intense public scrutiny, the film’s creators say their goal was not to retell the sensational elements of the case, but to centre Wilson herself and the people closest to her.

"I hope audiences walk away not only with an understanding of what happened, but with a renewed appreciation for the power of family, the complexity of grief, and the reminder that even in the darkest moments, resilience and love can endure," said the film’s producer, Evan Hayes.

In the years since Wilson’s death, her family has worked to preserve her legacy through the Moriah Wilson Foundation, which supports causes that reflect her passions for cycling, community, and the outdoors. Royalties from the documentary will be donated to the foundation, helping fund its ongoing work supporting young athletes and outdoor initiatives.

For Wilson’s family and friends, the film represents another opportunity to share who she was beyond the headlines.

"Our hope is that this film helps people remember Moriah — how she lived, how she died, and how her spirit continues through the Moriah Wilson Foundation," her family said. "A central lesson that emerged during the trial was simple: integrity matters. Our words matter, our actions matter, and above all, how we love matters."

The SXSW premiere will take place in Austin, the city where Wilson spent her final days and where the events that followed first captured international attention. More than three years later, the documentary aims to shift the focus back to the life that was lost, and to the community, family, and legacy that continue to carry Wilson’s name forward.