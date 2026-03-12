'Killer Jonas destroyed everybody' – Jonas Vingegaard doubles up with victory on stage 5 at Paris-Nice

Visma-Lease a Bike rider grows race lead to more than three minutes

Jonas Vingegaard wins at Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) soloed to back-to-back stage wins at Paris-Nice and extended his general classification lead on stage five.

The Dane attacked with 21km to go en route to Colombier-le-Vieux, kicking away from the peloton on a 13% gradient as he approached the summit of the second of three finishing climbs.

He then celebrated by stretching his arms out wide, toasting his second victory in as many days – an impressive haul for a rider who only decided to race Paris-Nice after a crash forced him to skip the UAE Tour.

"Killer Jonas destroyed everybody," Campenaerts smiled. "He’s been very relaxed from December training camp and feeling very ready for it. Clearly when we came to Paris-Nice, already beforehand, [the goal] wasn’t to do race miles or whatever. It was to come here and smash it."

Results

Paris-Nice, stage five: Cormoranche-sur-Saône > Colombier-le-Vieux (206km)

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 4:29:01
2. Valentin Paret-Peintre (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, +2:20
3. Harold Tejada (Col) XDS Astana, +2:20
4. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious
5. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis
6. Dani Martínez (Col) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe
7. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers
8. Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost
9. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling
10. Marc Soler (Esp) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, all at same time

General classification after stage five

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Visma-Lease a Bike, in 17:22:06
2. Dani Martínez (Col) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +3:22
3. Georg Steinhauser (Ger) EF Education-EasyPost, +5:50
4. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, +6:09
5. Lenny Martinez (Fra) Bahrain Victorious, +7:37
6. Marc Soler (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +8:15
7. Ion Izagirre (Esp) Cofidis, +9:02
8. Mathys Rondel (Fra) Tudor Pro Cycling, +10:06
9. Alex Baudin (Fra) EF Education-EasyPost, +10:16
10. Oscar Onley (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, +11:23

