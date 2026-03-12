Why was Jonas Vingegaard wearing bib tights over his jersey at Paris-Nice? It was simply too cold and wet

Visma-Lease a Bike rider won stage four, so it wasn't a bad option

Jonas Vingegaard
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jonas Vingegaard had a very successful day on stage four of Paris-Nice, winning by 41 seconds, moving into the race lead, and surely securing at least a top-two position overall.

However, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider went viral not for his performances on the bike, but his attire, which was unorthodox to say the least.

In the chaos of stage four, it appeared there was no time for Vingegaard to take all of his innovative clothing options off – not that it mattered in the end, given he won the stage and is now the overwhelming favourite to win the race overall.

