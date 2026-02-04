Ineos Grenadiers ditch white shorts for black for 'European spring', team confirms

The launch of Ineos Grenadiers' kit for 2026 in December created shockwaves through cycling, with the British team opting for white, well technically, 'light grey' shorts.

While it has a few fans, there were some labelling it the "worst kit ever", and pointing out issues with light-coloured shorts in the inclement weather of Europe in the early season. All the press shots were completed in the light grey, suggesting it would be what the team wore all the time.

I wrote at the time: "Light shorts might be great in the boiling heat and dry roads of the Vuelta a España in August, but the team will have to wear them on the muddy cobbles of Paris-Roubaix, the dusty gravel of Strade Bianche, and the inevitable rain of the Giro d'Italia."

However, the start of the season has seen a mixed approach from the British WorldTour squad with their kit. While the jersey remains the same, a split orange and white design, the shorts have sometimes been light grey, sometimes black.

At the Tour Down Under and the following Australian races, Sam Watson won the stage one prologue wearing black shorts, before heading to the podium in light grey. On the following stages, the team stuck with the lighter shorts, including Sam Welsford when he won a stage at the TDU and then Cadel's Criterium.

As the peloton returned to Europe, all eyes were on the Volta Comunitat Valenciana on Wednesday to see what Ineos' riders would choose in their first race here of the season.

The answer was black, which is what the riders are wearing on stage one. Therefore, has common sense prevailed, and is the return to black permanent?

Cycling Weekly reached out to the team for comment. A spokesperson told us: "It’ll change as determined by our performance team. For the European spring we’ll be in black, otherwise we’ll be in grey."

Mystery solved. There's likely to be no light grey shorts at the Classics, then, no unfortunate mud streaks at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad or Roubaix, but the controversial clothing seems like it will be back when the sun is out permanently. It will be interesting to see whether that includes the Giro in May, which is often pretty wet.

The comment from the team say the decision is performance related, so this might be the latest marginal gain. On those blazing hot days at the Tour de France, perhaps being in grey rather than black will help the team to win. Or maybe this is all just because it would be mad to wear grey in February. Time will tell.