Ineos Grenadiers ditch white shorts for black for 'European spring', team confirms

Team opts for darker option, preventing issues in rain and mud of the Classics, for 'performance' reasons

Ineos Grenadiers on stage at the Volta Comunitat Valenciana 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The launch of Ineos Grenadiers' kit for 2026 in December created shockwaves through cycling, with the British team opting for white, well technically, 'light grey' shorts.

While it has a few fans, there were some labelling it the "worst kit ever", and pointing out issues with light-coloured shorts in the inclement weather of Europe in the early season. All the press shots were completed in the light grey, suggesting it would be what the team wore all the time.

Cycling Weekly reached out to the team for comment. A spokesperson told us: "It’ll change as determined by our performance team. For the European spring we’ll be in black, otherwise we’ll be in grey."

