Tadej Pogačar takes to the padel court, bike-towed planes and Christmas jumpers: this week in cycling social media

This has been the week of the jersey reveal - NSN unveiled a patchwork blue and orange jersey, and SD Worx-Protime released what our news editor, Adam Becket, has already hailed the 'kit of the year'. I'm not so convinced.

In a week where fashion met pro cycling, other activities were underfoot, too - Tadej Pogačar unleashed his skills on the paddle court as Jonas Ambrahamsen showed us how well his off-season is going.

Perhaps, perhaps, people are running out of serious steam heading up to Christmas, so there's a lot of nonsense.

1. This video of nine Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe riders towing this glider to take off has to be the reel of the week. Why they did the stunt, who knows - it’s Red Bull after all, but the online chatter around it has been loud.

Red Bull A photo posted by on

2. Actually, maybe this video is the reel of the week. A late contender sent in by Anne-Marije Rook, this dad towing both his son - and their Christmas tree - by bike is a feat worth celebrating: ‘Tennessee Dad saves Christmas!’

Christmas tree A photo posted by on

3. On the festive theme, team Visma-Lease a Bike took a break from training to don their honeycomb Christmas jumpers and see who could blow out a line of candles - whilst saying Merry Christmas in their native tongue.

Visma-Lease a Bike A photo posted by on

4. Mathieu van der Poel was back on the road with a gravity defying - the result of a skipping hub, one commentator has speculated.

MVDP A photo posted by on

5. After Tom Davidson’s feature on Olympic runner Georgia Hunter Bell’s training regime that combines running with cycling, she’s been out on the bike with fellow middle-distance athlete, Keely Hodgkinson: ‘Sign em’ up Maap.cc’ one commenter writes.

Georgia Hunter Bell A photo posted by on

6. It’s new team kit time, and what’s a more perfect runway than the Col de Rates, in Spain’s Costa Blanca? UAE Team Emirates sport a simple white jersey, while just ahead the Lidl-Trek team set off in technicolour.

UAE A photo posted by on

7. What’s the opposite of ASMR? This American cyclist tested how many skids it takes to destroy a tyre. I can’t say it’s a joy for the ears, but it is a satisfying watch. Points to whoever works out what tyres he’s running.

Skids A photo posted by on

8. A new off-season activity has entered the chat. Tadej Pogačar and ex-pro Thor Hushovd battle it out on the paddle pitch. Who won remains a mystery.

Paddle A photo posted by on

9. How cold does it have to get before you switch out shorts for leggings?

15 degrees A photo posted by on

10. From chilly legs to dodgy tan-lines. This is how Jonas Abrahamsen is is spending his off-season.