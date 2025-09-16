Winter is coming, and MAAP's new road collection is designed to help you beat the elements

The changing of the seasons is always a good excuse to invest in some new cycling kit. And with the Autumnal Equinox rapidly approaching MAAP has released its latest road collection, designed to stand tall while the temperatures plummet.

The Australian brand typically launches a line by reimagining some of its popular designs while introducing some fresh seasonal pieces along with it. This time around it added a new rain jacket and thermal jersey, while also updating its winter jacket and bib tights.

(Image credit: MAAP)

The long sleeved Aeon Thermal Jersey is a new edition of the Aeon line and features a brushed fleece liner with a water-repellant outer fabric cut in MAAP’s Pro fit, designed to deliver comfort and protection in equal measure.

(Image credit: MAAP)

The best waterproof jackets get a lot of use during the autumn and winter months and MAAP has created the Elements Pro race Jacket to deal with the uptick in wet days. Offered in both a long and short sleeve version it uses Polartec’s Power Shield RPM membrane along with taped seams and protective back panel to keep the rain at bay. Additionally the jacket features underarm stretch panels to improve comfort.

(Image credit: MAAP)

For the coldest days, the line up includes a revamped Apex Deep Winter Jacket and Bib Tights. The jacket now incorporates a windproof Polartec material, a waterproof YKK AquaGuard zip and a concealed chest pocket, while the tights feature wind and waterproof leg panels and a bonded finish bib brace system.

(Image credit: MAAP)

The collection also features some new accessories including the Apex Deep Winter Cap, that like the accompanying jacket incorporates the Polartec Power Shield Fabric, the Control Winter Gloves and a waterproof saddle bag and phone wallet, both constructed using a TU laminated Nylon to help keep your ride essentials nice and dry.

Pricing for the full collection is as follows:

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aeon Thermal LS Jersey, Mens & Womens - £205 / €225 / $250

Apex Deep Winter Jacket 2.0, Mens & Womens - £305 / €335 / $380

Apex Deep Winter Bib Tight 2.0, Mens & Womens - £295 / €325 / $365

Elements Pro Race Jacket, Mens (LS, SS) - From £240 / €265 / $300

Control Winter Glove, Unisex - £85 / €100 / $115

Apex Deep Winter Cap, Unisex - £60 / €65 / $65

Team Mesh Base Layer, Mens & Womens - £65 / €70 / $80

Team Midweight Base Layer, Mens & Womens - £65 / €70 / $80

Shield Saddle Bag, Small & Large - From £50 / €55 / $60

Shield Waterproof Phone Wallet, Small & Large - From £50 / €55 / $60

Team Sock, Unisex (S, M, L) - £18 / €20 / $22

Core Bottle (Standard, Large) - From £18 / €20 / $22