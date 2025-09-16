Winter is coming, and MAAP's new road collection is designed to help you beat the elements
The line-up includes a new waterproof jacket and thermal jersey as well as an updated winter jacket and bib tights
The changing of the seasons is always a good excuse to invest in some new cycling kit. And with the Autumnal Equinox rapidly approaching MAAP has released its latest road collection, designed to stand tall while the temperatures plummet.
The Australian brand typically launches a line by reimagining some of its popular designs while introducing some fresh seasonal pieces along with it. This time around it added a new rain jacket and thermal jersey, while also updating its winter jacket and bib tights.
The long sleeved Aeon Thermal Jersey is a new edition of the Aeon line and features a brushed fleece liner with a water-repellant outer fabric cut in MAAP’s Pro fit, designed to deliver comfort and protection in equal measure.
The best waterproof jackets get a lot of use during the autumn and winter months and MAAP has created the Elements Pro race Jacket to deal with the uptick in wet days. Offered in both a long and short sleeve version it uses Polartec’s Power Shield RPM membrane along with taped seams and protective back panel to keep the rain at bay. Additionally the jacket features underarm stretch panels to improve comfort.
For the coldest days, the line up includes a revamped Apex Deep Winter Jacket and Bib Tights. The jacket now incorporates a windproof Polartec material, a waterproof YKK AquaGuard zip and a concealed chest pocket, while the tights feature wind and waterproof leg panels and a bonded finish bib brace system.
The collection also features some new accessories including the Apex Deep Winter Cap, that like the accompanying jacket incorporates the Polartec Power Shield Fabric, the Control Winter Gloves and a waterproof saddle bag and phone wallet, both constructed using a TU laminated Nylon to help keep your ride essentials nice and dry.
Pricing for the full collection is as follows:
- Aeon Thermal LS Jersey, Mens & Womens - £205 / €225 / $250
- Apex Deep Winter Jacket 2.0, Mens & Womens - £305 / €335 / $380
- Apex Deep Winter Bib Tight 2.0, Mens & Womens - £295 / €325 / $365
- Elements Pro Race Jacket, Mens (LS, SS) - From £240 / €265 / $300
- Control Winter Glove, Unisex - £85 / €100 / $115
- Apex Deep Winter Cap, Unisex - £60 / €65 / $65
- Team Mesh Base Layer, Mens & Womens - £65 / €70 / $80
- Team Midweight Base Layer, Mens & Womens - £65 / €70 / $80
- Shield Saddle Bag, Small & Large - From £50 / €55 / $60
- Shield Waterproof Phone Wallet, Small & Large - From £50 / €55 / $60
- Team Sock, Unisex (S, M, L) - £18 / €20 / $22
- Core Bottle (Standard, Large) - From £18 / €20 / $22
To celebrate the release of the new road collection MAAP is again promoting its biannual Equinox Experience, which challenges cyclists to to take on as many laps around the world as they can in seven days, with every kilometer logged and recorded via a dedicated Strava group. You can find out more at https://maap.cc/equinox.
