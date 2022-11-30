Sign Up To Our Newsletter

Michelle Arthurs-Brennan Editor of the Cycling Weekly website. An NCTJ qualified traditional journalist by trade, Michelle began her career working for local newspapers. She's worked within the bike industry since 2012, and joined the Cycling Weekly team in 2017, having previously been Editor at Total Women's Cycling. Prior to welcoming her first daughter in 2022, Michelle raced on the road, track, and in time trials. Whilst still packing in as many miles as she can, Michelle has dabbled in gym-based fitness, too, and is the title's expert in weight training, having gained a VTCT Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training in 2026.











