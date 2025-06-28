Hunting an Eagle on the Isle of Wight - how a bike ride got me hooked on finding Britain's rarest bird

Isle of Wight is home to one of Europe's largest birds of prey, the majestic white-tailed eagle - but can it be found by bike?

Steve Shrubsall rides on the Isle of Wight
The white cliffs of the Isle of Wight are a famous sight
(Image credit: Virginia Clydesdale)
By
published

Crossing the Solent from Southampton to East Cowes only takes an hour. Before your cappuccino has cooled, a captivating sight hoves into view: a colossal, 12-by-65-metre mural adorning the shipyard's Columbine Building. From far out to sea, you can make out the brown plumage, and as you get closer, the bright yellow talons and hooked bill sharpen into focus. It's a stunning artwork, executed with lifelike precision.

The majestic animal it depicts is the largest bird of prey to grace UK shores, and its presence here is the culmination of a remarkable conservation success story of which the Isle of Wight is rightly proud. It was late January, and as I exited the port, the towering mural served as an unsubtle reminder of the purpose of my trip.

