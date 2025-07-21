'Suicide is the biggest global killer of men. That's why I'm doing this' - meet the cyclist riding Britain's coastline to get men on their bikes and talking

Chris Hall is riding around Great Britain unsupported to raise money for Movember

Man on bike at night
(Image credit: Chris Hall)
By
published

Chris Hall is tucking into a slice of cake somewhere in the Scottish capital round about now. He’s seven days and 1400 kilometres into his self-supported ride around Britain to raise money for men's mental health charity, Movember. His hands have swelled up from the combined impact of wet weather and bruised wrists, but he’s determined to push on.

His journey began last Friday, at the Movember headquarters in London, after a pre-ride shave that left him suitably moustached for the challenge ahead.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1