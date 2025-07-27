Quinn Simmons steals the show on Champs-Élysées with surprise marriage proposal

The Lidl–Trek rider finished a career-best Tour with a heartwarming proposal on cycling's most iconic boulevard

There was a lot to celebrate on the Champs-Élysées on July 27, the conclusion of the 2025 Tour de France. Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) celebrated his fourth yellow jersey and further cemented his status as the greatest cyclist of his generation. Wout van Aert (Visma | Lease a bike) finally claimed his long-awaited stage win and his 10th career Tour stage victory. And young Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) emerged as a breakout rider, earning the white young rider’s jersey and an impressive third place overall.

But there were also celebrations of a more personal nature. Many riders were awaited by their loved ones at the end of the Tour de France. Yet few capped off their race quite like American Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) did.

