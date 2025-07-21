'I didn't really appreciate hearing that' - Tim Wellens hits back at Quinn Simmons drafting suggestion at Tour de France

Tim Wellens responded to remarks made by Quinn Simmons, saying he “didn’t really appreciate” the American’s suggestion that camera motorcycles played a role in his victory on stage 15 of the Tour de France.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider attacked solo with more than 40km to go to claim victory in Carcassonne on Sunday. He was initially in a breakaway move with Lidl-Trek’s Simmons, but stretched out a winning margin of almost a minute and a half, all the while filmed from the front by a cameraman on a motorcycle.

Asked by ITV if the strongest guy won on the day, Simmons replied: “The strongest guy in the best moment with the moto.”

The American was then asked to clarify what he meant, to which he replied: “Did you not watch the coverage?... It is what it is. We've already seen this a few times here in the Tour, and you know how that's going to be. One day, you take advantage, but most of the time, someone else gets it.

“In the end, we all know it, so you just have to find the way to be the first guy to get separation. If you’re the first guy with the separation, you’re gone.”

Riding behind a motorcycle can reduce the effects aerodynamic drag on a rider. According to a 2020 study titled ‘Aerodynamic benefits for a cyclist by drafting behind a motorcycle’, drag is reduced by 23% at a distance of 10m, leading to a speed increase of around 9%. The same study found there to be a small advantage even at a distance of 50m.

Responding to Simmons’s comments in his winner’s press conference, Wellens said it was “a little bit optimistic” to say he won because of the motorcycle. “I think my legs were very good,” the Belgian said.

“I don’t think the moto played a part in my victory. I hope not. But if it were the case, I think Quinn could also have attacked first and taken the help of the moto, if there was help. But no, today, I think the legs did the work and not the moto.”

Wellens later appeared on Sporza’s Vive le Vélo show, saying “I didn’t really appreciate hearing that”, when asked about Simmons’s comments.

UCI rules state that camera motorcycles should “manoeuvre in such a way as neither to help nor hinder the progress of the riders”. There are no rules specifying the distance at which they must ride from the riders.