'I didn't really appreciate hearing that' - Tim Wellens hits back at Quinn Simmons drafting suggestion at Tour de France

Simmons hinted that Wellens benefitted from motorbike assistance on way to stage 15 victory

Tim Wellens at the Tour de France
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson's avatar
By
published

Tim Wellens responded to remarks made by Quinn Simmons, saying he “didn’t really appreciate” the American’s suggestion that camera motorcycles played a role in his victory on stage 15 of the Tour de France.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider attacked solo with more than 40km to go to claim victory in Carcassonne on Sunday. He was initially in a breakaway move with Lidl-Trek’s Simmons, but stretched out a winning margin of almost a minute and a half, all the while filmed from the front by a cameraman on a motorcycle.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1