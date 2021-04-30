Fitness
Cycling Weekly's fitness pages cover everything from pro level training to the occasional cyclist wanting to lose some weight. Whether it's how Bradley Wiggins trained to win the 2012 Tour de France or how to survive a hilly sportive, we've got the information you need to improve your riding.
Getting your riding position right is key to optimal performance. If you're serious about improving your riding, or just looking to make yourself more comfortable for a long day in the saddle, getting the right bike fit is key. Our bike fit section brings you the best of the bike fit theories and practices currently out there.
If you're serious about your cycling you need to be serious about your nutrition. Eating the right diet is key to fueling your rides and recovering afterwards. There's a lot of bad advice out there, so we keep it simple, with real life advice from qualified nutritional experts. Learn what to eat, what not to eat and when to eat it.
There are an infinite number of ways to train, from simply riding your bike all day to short, structured power intervals. Whether you've got all the gadgets or just ride on feel, we can help you tailor your training to your goals. Or just help you enjoy riding your bike by helping you get a little fitter.
How to hit your sweetspot for maximum training gains
By Richard Windsor •
How to train for your first event and raise money for charity
Looking to prepare for your first big event? Here are some key tips to take on board before the big day. In partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK
By Richard Windsor •
Cycling training plan from sofa to 60km
Just starting out the sport of cycling? Or want to reach an achievable milestone? This training plan will help you get there. In partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK
By Paul Knott •
Cycling training plan for beginners
Download this pdf for a 12-week training plan that will get you on the right path to serious mileage
By Cycling Weekly •
Cycling training plan for road racers
Download these free pdfs for a training plan to make you faster in just 12 weeks
By Cycling Weekly •
Cycling training plan for endurance
Building towards a big ride? Download our training plan and build your long-distance potential in just 10 weeks. In partnership with Alzheimer's Research UK.
By Richard Windsor •
Sodium bicarbonate can boost sprint performance by three per cent, says new study
Belgian research group reveal results for a 90-second sprint after three hour simulated race in lab study
By Paul Knott •
The great supplement debate: What you told us
A recent CW survey revealed a stark divide in opinion on sports supplements. But who wins this debate, asks Chris Marshall-Bell, the purists or the pill-poppers?
By Richard Windsor •
Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong launches coaching programme designed to get more women cycling
Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong has launched a new training programme designed to get more women engaging with cycling.
By Alex Ballinger •