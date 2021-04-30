+ TRAINING

Cycling Weekly's fitness pages cover everything from pro level training to the occasional cyclist wanting to lose some weight. Whether it's how Bradley Wiggins trained to win the 2012 Tour de France or how to survive a hilly sportive, we've got the information you need to improve your riding.

+ NUTRITION

+ BIKE FIT

Getting your riding position right is key to optimal performance. If you're serious about improving your riding, or just looking to make yourself more comfortable for a long day in the saddle, getting the right bike fit is key. Our bike fit section brings you the best of the bike fit theories and practices currently out there.

If you're serious about your cycling you need to be serious about your nutrition. Eating the right diet is key to fueling your rides and recovering afterwards. There's a lot of bad advice out there, so we keep it simple, with real life advice from qualified nutritional experts. Learn what to eat, what not to eat and when to eat it.

There are an infinite number of ways to train, from simply riding your bike all day to short, structured power intervals. Whether you've got all the gadgets or just ride on feel, we can help you tailor your training to your goals. Or just help you enjoy riding your bike by helping you get a little fitter.