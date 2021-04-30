Training
All the advice and insight you need to improve your riding, enhance your performance or simply get into better shape with training.
Cycle training advice from the experts. Whatever riding you do our cycling specific training articles will help you gain insight and knowledge on what does and doesn't work for you and your riding. Plus insight in to what training the pros do.
For more, have a look at our training plans.
Latest
How to train for your first event and raise money for charity
Looking to prepare for your first big event? Here are some key tips to take on board before the big day. In partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK
By Richard Windsor •
Cycling training plan from sofa to 60km
Just starting out the sport of cycling? Or want to reach an achievable milestone? This training plan will help you get there. In partnership with Alzheimer’s Research UK
By Paul Knott •
Cycling training plan for beginners
Download this pdf for a 12-week training plan that will get you on the right path to serious mileage
By Cycling Weekly •
Cycling training plan for road racers
Download these free pdfs for a training plan to make you faster in just 12 weeks
By Cycling Weekly •
Cycling training plan for endurance
Building towards a big ride? Download our training plan and build your long-distance potential in just 10 weeks. In partnership with Alzheimer's Research UK.
By Richard Windsor •
Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong launches coaching programme designed to get more women cycling
Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong has launched a new training programme designed to get more women engaging with cycling.
By Alex Ballinger •
How much training is enough? The secrets to making long-term fitness progress
The key to making progress is to do just the right amount of training and no more. Hannah Reynolds sets out on a mission to quantify ‘enough’
By Hannah Reynolds •
Should you use a power meter during training? Here's what the experts say
With even some pro teams cautioning against an over-reliance on power meters, Dr Josie Perry makes the case for staying in touch with your winning instincts
By Josephine Perry •
10 tips for improving your indoor winter workouts
We show you how to make the most of your indoor workouts
By Simon Smythe •