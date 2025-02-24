'Make everyone run the same draggy tyres... but it would kill the spectacle': Tour de France star's solution to the 'impossible' question of rider safety

The multiple Tour de France stage winner ponders a question that continues to dog cycling

Multiple Tour de France stage winner Matej Mohorič has suggested that wider, slower tyres could help slow riders down and improve safety in the sport.

However, the Slovenian Bahrain-Victorious rider conceded it was a far from perfect solution to what he called an impossible question.

