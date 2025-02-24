'Make everyone run the same draggy tyres... but it would kill the spectacle': Tour de France star's solution to the 'impossible' question of rider safety

Multiple Tour de France stage winner Matej Mohorič has suggested that wider, slower tyres could help slow riders down and improve safety in the sport.

However, the Slovenian Bahrain-Victorious rider conceded it was a far from perfect solution to what he called an impossible question.

He was speaking on the Cycling Weekly Going Long podcast, which focuses on the feats of riders who make a habit of ultra-distance endeavours.

"It's an impossible task," he said. "I think limiting the gearing is an option, though not the most efficient option. Because by limiting the gears you're also going to limit the time the riders spend spread out, so there's more contact. They're going to bunch up before important corners because you can't go any faster.

"I think the more efficient option would be to oblige everyone to regulate the tyres we're on," he said. "Make everyone run the same slow, draggy tyres. That would bring the speed down.

"But it would also kill the spectacle," he added, "and it would also benefit heavier, stronger riders. There's never a good solution."

Ultimately, Mohorič said "we are always going to be bike racers", always pushing the limits. "Nobody's going to give an extra centimetre to make the race safer."

Mohorič also spoke about his Grand Tour and Classics wins, as well as his forays into the gravel world and how he "flicked" Merida's marketing strategy by winning the Gravel World Championship on a bike designed for endurance.

Listen to the whole conversation with Matej Mohorič here. The Cycling Weekly Going Long can be found on all podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

