The Tour de France just killed the climbing bike - here’s the physics that proves it

A lightweight bike must be easier to ride on a hilly course? The science says no, and this is why the climbing bike might be dead in WorldTour racing, but it doesn't mean they're of no use to you and I.

The Colnago Y1Rs in naked carbon in development
The Colnago Y1Rs in naked carbon, in development. The bike represents a faster alternative to a climbing bike in almost all situations.
The 2025 Tour de France saw 3320km of racing and 51500m of climbing.

The overall winner, Tadej Pogačar of Team UAE Emirates-XRG and Jonas Vingegaard of Visma-lease a Bike, have at their disposal two dedicated aero bikes and two lighter climbing frames. Pogačar has access to the aero Colnago Y1RS, and the lighter weight, less aero, V5RS. Vingegaard has the aero Cervelo S5 and the lightweight Cervelo R5.

