Big Ride Challenge monthly targets

Each month we set our riders two challenges to keep them motivated through the year.

A ride along the Welsh coast
Riding along the Welsh coast at sunset
On the first day of each month we set our Big Ride Challenge riders two extra challenges to take on. These vary every month, depending on the seasons and where the typical riders fitness is at that time of year.

They're easy to complete if you ride regularly, and most of them can be done on indoor trainers as well as out on the road. Some challenges will focus on distance, or altitude gained, others on searching out new places to ride. They're designed to be a bit of fun, and keep everyone motivated through the year, no matter what annual total they're aiming for.

