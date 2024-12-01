Big Ride Challenge monthly targets

On the first day of each month we set our Big Ride Challenge riders two extra challenges to take on. These vary every month, depending on the seasons and where the typical riders fitness is at that time of year.

They're easy to complete if you ride regularly, and most of them can be done on indoor trainers as well as out on the road. Some challenges will focus on distance, or altitude gained, others on searching out new places to ride. They're designed to be a bit of fun, and keep everyone motivated through the year, no matter what annual total they're aiming for.

DECEMBER CHALLENGES

CW Mini

The challenge for those aiming to ride 500 miles in 2024

1. Complete five home workouts this month

2. Ride on the shortest day of the year

The five home workouts can be anything, from indoor riders to S&C sessions or yoga. As long as you're active. The shortest day of the year in the UK is December 21 when there are just under eight hours of daylight. This ride is a little celebration, as once this day is done, we can look forward to daylight hours stretching out again.

CW Midi

Riders taking on this challenge are aiming to ride 1,000 miles in the year

1. Ride to some Christmas lights or decorations and take a photo

2. Ride on the shortest day

The Big Ride Challenge Facebook group is full of inspiring pictures and ride stories from other members. Inspired by some of the pictures we saw two winters ago, we set the challenge of riding to some Christmas lights and getting a picture. They can be lights in a town or city centre, or houses that have put out some lights, trees or a 12 foot tall inflatable Santa.

Lydia Jane found this giant Father Christmas while out riding in 2022 (Image credit: Lydia Jane)

CW Maxi

Signing up to this challenge means you're aiming for 2,500 miles in 2024

The same two challenges as the CW mini. And like the mini indoor rides do count for challenge number two, especially if you're hit by bad weather.

CW5000

The original, and still the most popular challenge for those aiming to ride 5,000 miles in the year

1. Ride to some Christmas lights or decorations and take a photo

2. Do a three hour ride

A three hour ride might sound easy in the summer, but in the depth of winter it's much harder. Riding in the cold takes a greater toll on the body, so grab your best winter jacket, some extra food, some good gloves and take on the winter. We also recommend daytime running lights at this time of year when it can be dark under cloud cover, or harder to see when the sun is lower in the sky.

This page will be updated on the first of each month with a new set of challenges for all our riders.