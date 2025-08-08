2025 MyWhoosh Big Ride Challenge finishers list

From 500 to 5,000 miles, we celebrate everyone hitting their target in 2025

2025 Finishers list
The aim of the MyWhoosh Big Ride Challenge is to inspire our readers to ride all year round, setting them an annual goal and smaller monthly targets along the way. If you managed to hit your targets in 2025 it's something to celebrate and be proud of.

When you've hit your target, simply email us and let us know. All we need is proof of your mileage, which can be a screen shot of your Strava profile page with your name and annual mileage clearly shown. Of course we'll accept all other ride logging sites or apps, as well as spreadsheets and even the good old CW mileage charts. Printed in the pages of the first issue of CW each year since the 1920s

The Mini - 2025 finishers

A challenge for riders aiming to ride 500 miles in 2025

Justin Payne

The Midi - 2025 finishers

Riders completing The Midi have ridden 1,000 miles in 2025

Mark Wood
Andrew Killington

The Maxi - 2025 finishers

Everyone listed below has ridden 2,500 miles in 2025

CW5000 - 2025 finishers

Running since 2020, this is our original challenge; you'll need to have ridden 5,000 miles in 2025 to get your name listed below.

Mark Pritchard: Date completed, May 8
Hugh Mulligan: Date completed, May 13
Michael Padwick: Date completed, May 13
Justin Lomas: Date completed, May 15
Alex Graham: Date completed, June 16, has finished the challenge six years running
Kevin Palmer: Date completed, June 22
John Binczyk: Date completed, June 23
Stephe Fletcher: Date completed, July 17
Dave Cox: Date completed July 19
Andy Cartliage: Date completed, August 1
Ian Udell-Hart: Date completed, Aug 6
Martin Power
Simon Hickman

