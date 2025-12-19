Looking to go pro? The JAKROO Women’s Composite Team wants to help get you there

For women cyclists trying to break into the professional ranks, the path forward in the United States can feel increasingly narrow. Despite major successes at the Olympic level, the domestic race calendar continues to shrink and development teams are disappearing. Opportunities to gain meaningful experience at the highest domestic level, let alone bridge the gap to Europe, are hard to come by.

This is the gap the JAKROO Women’s Composite Team is aiming to fill. Founded in 2025, the program returns for a second season in 2026 and is seeking riders ahead of the Redlands Cycling Classic, one of the most historic and competitive stage races on the U.S. calendar. The team operates as a high-performance, short-term composite squad, giving selected riders the opportunity to race an elite event with full logistical and professional support.

The team's concept proved its value quickly with this year's breakout rider netting a contract with the longstanding professional team, Virginia’s Blue Ridge TWENTY28, just weeks after her Redland performance.

In April, then–21-year-old Emmi Gilbert impressed on the decisive Onyx Summit stage at Redlands, finishing fourth on the climb and ultimately placing fifth overall. Just weeks later, she signed with TWENTY28, one of the longest-running professional women’s teams in the United States.

For 2026, the JAKROO Composite Team hopes to uncover its next breakout star.

“This program is about opening doors and giving riders the chance to gain experience in some of the most competitive and historic races the U.S. has to offer,” says Julie Kuliecza, team lead for the JAKROO Composite team. “Those opportunities matter. Racing at this level builds confidence, experience, and belief.”

Kuliecza, a former professional cyclist herself, brings years of experience in women’s cycling leadership, including roles with Prairie State Cycling, Long Tail Productions, The Happy Tooth Foundation and the Amy D. Foundation. In 2026, she’ll again share leadership duties with Kristen Arnold, a USA Cycling Level 1 coach and board-certified sports dietitian who has worked with USA Cycling, EF Pro Cycling and the UCI.

For 2026, the team is placing particular emphasis on under-23 riders, targeting athletes eligible for Best Young Rider and U23 classifications. The goal is to create a competitive but supportive environment where younger riders can measure themselves against elite fields.

“We’re providing pivotal opportunities for up-and-coming riders to show what they can do,” Arnold said. “Our aim is to set these squads up for success in an environment that’s both performance-focused and supportive.”

Applications for the 2026 JAKROO Women’s Composite Team are open through January 31, 2026. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, hold a Category 2 license or higher, and have a valid USA Cycling or UCI license. Selected riders will receive comprehensive support, including entry fees, housing, custom race apparel, and on-site logistics. You can find the application here.