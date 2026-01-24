Runway cyclists, pizza-cutting brake discs and wildlife rescues – this week in cycling social media

While the working week might be wrapping up, the Tour Down Under is in full swing, with the final stage on Sunday. For those not racing on the other side of the world, training season is underway. It's flat whites and workouts for Lorena Wiebes and a new kind of training for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

This week on Cycling Weekly, we've covered how Mattie Dodd bagged a place on the Ineos Grenadiers new development team, compiled a list of our soundest winter riding advice and interviewed Pete Tong?! But without further ado, here is a week in cycling's social media.

1. XDS Astana who? These three are the season’s latest rockstars. One word: dapper.

2. FDJ United-SUEZ are working hard. So hard, their bodies have gone awry. “We really surfed so hard today that even our bodies turned its back on us…” wrote Demi Vollering under the post.

3. Lorena Wiebes’ January is off to a great start: freshly made flat whites and home workouts galore.

4. It’s ten years since Vic Williamson fractured her neck and back, dislocated her pelvis and slipped a disc before the Rio Olympics in 2016. The 32-year-old is now retiring from cycling and her second love, bobsleigh.

5. Alison Jackson is missing something for her maple leaf bike…

6. Floortje Mackaij has picked up more than a tan at the Tour Down Under after coming 32nd in the Australian race.

7. It’s a whole new world for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe as they adapt to life down under: left-side rules, kangaroos and lots of marmite.

8. Matt Stephens returns to his policing roots on the lanes of Cheshire, with a tour of Dame Laura Kenny’s life in the latest Sigma Sports Cafe Ride.

9. This sends a shiver down my spine. Riding in the mud is the best fun? Though that pizza does look delicious.