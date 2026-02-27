The Gorewear Final Sale ends very soon – This is your last ever chance to grab Gorewear's renowned weather protection before it's gone forever

The clock is ticking on Gorewear. The renowned German cycling clothing brand recently announced it would stop taking orders at the end of March. So, as yet another cycling brand calls it a day, it’s with a heavy heart that I highlight the huge reductions that are available in the Gorewear Final Sale.

Shop the Gorewear Final Sale now and save up to 55%.

If the statement on the Gorewear site is to be believed, it really will be the end of the road. “No restocks, no second chances. Once your size is gone, it's gone.” So this really is your last chance to grab some award-winning weather protection, including some of the best waterproof jackets like the top-rated Gorewear Spinshift Jacket available for just £159.24, reduced from £244.99.

It may feel slightly unethical to take advantage of this, but as Gorewear looks to shift its remaining stock, these cycling clothing deals are some of the best I’ve ever seen.

Below, I've highlighted a few selections discounted at Gorewear from the Men's and Women's sale. However, sizing and colour choices are becoming limited, so if you have your eye on anything, now is the time, as the brand says themselves, "Once it's gone, it's gone..."

Gorewear Men's Sale Highlights

Save 35% (£85.75) Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket: was £244.99 now £159.24 at Gorewear Gorewear completely redesigned the Spinshift Gore-Tex jacket, and they claim this next-generation offering is thinner, lighter, but as waterproof as ever. It features an ePE Gore-Tex membrane, which uses less material than previously and is also PFAS-free. It is available in six colour choices and sizes S to XXL. However, only the Lab Graphite and Cargo Blue have the 35% discount at the moment. Read our Gorewear Spinshift Gore-Tex Jacket Review.

Save 35% (£40.25) Gorewear Swiftride Thermo Bib Tights: was £114.99 now £74.74 at Gorewear Winter may be on its way out in the Northern Hemisphere, but not quite, and these Gorewear Thermo bibs are some of the best winter bib tights on the market. The Swiftride Thermo use a high-stretch, recycled thermal fleece for cold-weather performance. Warmth, breathability and an overall lightweight are some of the standout features. Reflective panel and logos also give increased road visibility. These are available in Black or Black/Neon Yellow and sizes S-XXL. Read our Gorewear Winter Bib Tights Review.

Save 55% (£38.49) Gorewear C3 Jersey: was £69.99 now £31.50 at Gorewear The C3 Jersey has a huge 55% off, and this modern, aero road cycling jersey is a bargain buy. Features include lengthened sleeves, a dropped tail, a close-fit collar, and three back pockets for ride essentials. It comes in three colours and sizes XS to XL, but only the Black and Green versions have the discount. Check out the guide to the best cycling jerseys.

Save 35% (£31.50) Gorewear Swiftride Optical Bib Shorts: was £89.99 now £58.49 at Gorewear The Gorewear Swiftride Optical Bib Shorts are a great choice as one of the best bib shorts and feature a soft, tightly knitted material for ultimate comfort. Paired with what the brand says is an updated Comfort 2.0 seat pad, it is designed for comfort, breathability and moisture management. Available in two colours, Optical Blue or Black, with only the Blue currently discounted, and sized from S to XXL. Read the Gorewear Bib Shorts Review.

Save 50% (£84.99) Gorewear Fernflow Thermo Jacket : was £169.99 now £85 at Gorewear The Fernflow Thermo Jacket features a recycled woven thermal fleece designed to keep you cosy and comfortable. The cut is more suited for a more upright riding position, so ideal for commuting or gravel adventures. Noteworthy highlights include two zippered hand warmer pockets and a full, two-way front zip. It's available in four colour choices and sizes S-XXL, but the Purple and Neon have the best reductions.

Gorewear Women's Sale Highlights

Save 34% (£90.50) Gorewear Lupra 2.0 Gore-Tex Hooded Jacket: was £265.99 now £175.49 at Gorewear The Women's Lupra 2.0 Gore-Tex Hooded Jacket features next-generation Gore-Tex ePE fabric designed to give 3-layer waterproof protection, and adjustable comfort with a two-way front zipper, velcro sleeves and a cord adjuster on the hem. It is available in seven colour choices and sizes XS to L. However, only four colours are currently reduced.

Save 30% (£34.50) Gorewear Women's Swiftride Thermo Bib Tights: was £114.99 now £80.49 at Gorewear The Swiftride Thermo Bib Tights are designed for deep winter rides, and made with thermal fleece, a comfortable seat pad, and wide mesh straps to keep you warm. Only available in the Black/Neon colour choice and sizes XS to M.

Save 55% (£60.49) Gorewear Spinshift Logo Long-Sleeved Jersey: was £109.99 now £49.50 at Gorewear The Gorewear Spinshift is a limited-edition cycling jersey with a close-to-body fit, featuring a breathable, quick-drying fabric for next-to-skin comfort, and moisture management. The bold Gorewear logo features on both the front and rear. It is available in two colours, and both options come sized from XS to XL.

Although these Gorewear deals are UK-based, Gorewear US also has discounts of up to 55% off, and is well worth your attention for US-based readers.

Below, you'll also find the best Gorewear deals specific to your currency and location from other retailers.