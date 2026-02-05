As pro-race kit gets ever more specialist the Assos Mille/Uma GT S11 range update reminds us that practical performance is always in season

So often we find ourselves reading about kit that’s essentially been designed for the professional ranks but is required to be sold to the masses to help the accounts balance. Many of these products are well designed, impressive even, but often not best suited to the kind of daily riding that most cyclists involve themselves in. Fit can be a challenge for us mere mortals, and the needs of racing, mean the clothing it produces can lack the practicality we need when out on the road. The latest evolution of Assos’ Mille/Uma GT continues to eschew the pro-peloton chat, with a range created for practicality and comfort.

We've reviewed a number of items from this Assos range over the years, the most recent of which was from Andy Turner who awarded four stars for the Assos Mille GTO LS jersey, and whilst Assos kit is not cheap, it features regularly in our buyer's guides, as despite the hefty price tag, it's generally very good kit. The Assos Mille C2 bib shorts were a top performer, in our best bib shorts guide.

Described by the Swiss clothing brand as its “endurance cornerstone”, the S11 generation is created for every day, be it a club ride at the weekend or some solo training rides after work. That said, Assos says it does benefit from some trickle-down technology from its Racing Series. But it's not designed with that sole intention in mind.

Currently the range comprises the Mille and Uma GT S11 EVO jersey, in both short and long sleeve, and the Mille and Uma GT S11 bib shorts. For those unfamiliar with Assos’ nomenclature, Mille is for men and Uma for women.

The GT S11 Evo jersey plans on keeping riders cool and dry during their daily rides. To achieve this, Assos uses its AirCell fabric. It’s a featherweight circular knit material with an open structure, which Assos says, aids airflow and elasticity.

The sleeve material has been updated for this S11 iteration. They are now made from Eclipse, another of Assos’ proprietary materials. It’s another soft and lightweight fabric, and comes with UPF 50+ protection. The raw cut sleeves are borrowed from the Racing Series line and are designed to create a low-profile finish that aids aerodynamics, while also being more comfortable than regular hems.

Any jersey designed for endurance riding needs decent pockets. The GT S11 Evo comes equipped with Assos’ Triple Ramp design, which uses flexible panels that are designed to offer greater stability, even when you’re loaded down with snacks and other ride essentials.

“The MILLE/UMA GT is the backbone of our collection, so every update has to meaningfully improve the ride experience,” says Luca Zanasca, Senior Manager of Development at ASSOS of Switzerland. “For S11, we focused on refining the essentials: increased breathability, and subtle construction improvements that deliver noticeable gains in comfort, stability, and fit - ride after ride.”

The Mille version is offered in Black, White, Edge Green, Blossom Pink, Golden Yellow, Ground Brown and Deep Petrol in the Mille Range, while the UMA range is available in White, Almond Milk, Edge Green, Blossom Pink, Wisteria Violet and Golden Yellow.

The matching bib shorts appear to follow suit, offering everyday comfort alongside a lighter and more breathable construction. They use the brand’s Quartz fabric, which is designed to be compressive yet breathable, with odorControl; Assos says 80% of this fabric is made from pre-consumer recycled polyamide.

A pair of bibs is only as good as its pad. Here Assos has opted for its GT S11 Insert. It describes it as a “ 12mm endurance platform with Shock-Absorb Damping Mono foam”. The three-piece pad is perforated for improved breathability, while the goldenGate 2.0 tech, which sees the pad only attached front and rear, allows it to move more freely with the hope of reducing friction.

Similarly, effective bib shorts require effective straps, and the GT S11s use Assos’ rollBar tech. It’s been adapted from the Racing Series and is designed to improve stability as the cyclist climbs, sprints and corners.

Other noteworthy details include the use of the PILtec Plug-In gripper, which are said to provide greater security at the hem regardless of the conditions.

The GT S11 shorts are available in a true-black colour as well as Moss Green and Burgundy Red in both ranges.