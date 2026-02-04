'The spirit of adventure, resilience, and camaraderie' - Gravel Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame (GCHOF) today announced its fifth class of inductees: Meg Fisher, Kristen Legan, Jim Cummins and Paul Erringtone.

These four gravel specialists were nominated by the public and selected by a group of more than 60 electors made up of past Hall of Fame inductees, GCHOF board members, independent athletes, promoters, industry professionals and fans of the sport.

Jason Strohbehn, director of the GCHOF, commented that each inductee has contributed "significantly to the sport of gravel cycling and has inspired countless riders to experience the adventure, challenge and fun that defines the sport."

The GCHOF was launched ahead of the 2022 Unbound Gravel event in Emporia, Kansas, to recognise and celebrate those who explore, endure, overcome and inspire in the burgeoning sport of gravel cycling.

The class of 2026 will join an impressive list of previous inductees, including the likes of Ted King, Alison Tetrick, Yuri Hauswald, Dan Hughes, Kristi Mohn, Rebecca Rusch, Bobby Wintle, Selene Yeager and Nick Legan — many of whom you can read about in our article about gravel's pioneers and legends.

Meet the 2026 Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame Inductees:

Kristin Legan

(Image credit: GHOF)

Gravel cycling has always been about more than the ride itself. It’s a mindset rooted in resilience, curiosity, adventure, and a strong sense of community, and few people embody that "Spirit of Gravel" more fully than Kristen Legan, according to the Gravel Hall of Fame.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Legan is a racer, coach, and industry veteran who transitioned to cycling after competing in triathlons, then spent years racing on the road and in cyclocross.



Eventually, the vast gravel roads of the sport lured her in for good. She rode her first Unbound Gravel (then called Dirty Kanza 200) in 2013, finishing fourth overall. What began as a "weird side project" soon became home, as the people and culture of gravel pulled her in. Over the next decade, Legan earned multiple Unbound 200 podiums and ultimately claimed victory at the 2023 Unbound XL.

As her involvement deepened, Legan transitioned from athlete to mentor, founding Rambleur Coaching and supporting athletes across all levels of gravel and endurance cycling. Through coaching, camps, clinics, and education, she has helped riders not only achieve their performance goals but also build confidence and resilience that extend beyond the bike.



Beyond racing and coaching, Legan has played a key role in shaping modern gravel cycling through her work with major industry brands, helping introduce and define early gravel-specific technology while translating its purpose to a wider audience through storytelling. At the heart of it all is her belief in the power of bikes to bring people together. As Legan puts it, “Bikes are just the entry point. What really matters is the community, growth, and humanity that comes with them.”

Dr. Meg Fisher

(Image credit: Megan Fisher)

Avid Cycling Weekly readers will surely recognise Dr. Meg Fisher from her occasional contributions and insight on paracycling. A Canadian-American Paralympian and Doctor of Physical Therapy, Fisher is one of the most accomplished American para-athletes in cycling, with four Paralympic medals and 10 World Championship titles to her name. She competed at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games and, while she has since retired from international para-racing, continues to compete in gravel events, consistently redefining what is possible with every finish.

Before cycling, Fisher was an NCAA Division I tennis player, but a traumatic car accident altered the course of her life, leaving her in a coma and resulting in the amputation of her left leg. Her athletic achievements since have been nothing short of extraordinary. In addition to her Paralympic success, Fisher holds the record for the most para-class victories at major gravel events, including Unbound Gravel, Gravel Worlds, and SBT GRVL. Equally significant is her instrumental role in creating para-athlete categories at those same events, a legacy that continues to expand access and opportunity for athletes with impairments across the sport.

"Meg Fisher embodies the very best of gravel cycling—courage, inclusivity, perseverance, and selflessness," the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame states in a press release. "Her ability to excel as an athlete, advocate, and ambassador has propelled the sport forward in profound new ways."

Fisher said she is humbled to be included in the Class of 2026, noting, "Typically, Halls of Fame attached to sport don’t usually include people with physical impairments. I am humbled to be the first para-athlete inducted into the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame, and I’m excited for the next generation to build upon the foundation I’ve created and do it even better."



Jim Cummins

(Image credit: GHOF)

In the early 2000s, gravel riding existed largely as a training tool, not a discipline of its own. It was Jim Cummins, alongside Unbound Gravel co-founder Joel Dyke, who helped change that, transforming gravel from a means to an end into a discipline defined by adventure and community.

Coming out of the Midwest mountain bike scene, Cummins was inspired by Dyke’s experience at the first TransIowa in 2005. "I said, ‘somebody should put on a race like that here in Kansas,'" Cummins recalled. "Next thing I knew, Joel and I were brainstorming and planning what that event might look like." The result was the inaugural Dirty Kanza 200 in 2006.

With just 34 riders on the start line, the first Dirty Kanza felt more like a celebration than a competition, and that atmosphere continues to be Unbound's hallmark today.

Cummins sold the event in 2018, at which time Unbound had become the largest gravel cycling event in the world with some 2,500 racers. The race reshaped Emporia into a global gravel destination and helped define the culture of modern gravel cycling. For Cummins, the measure of success was never just growth, but inclusivity. "The focus of the DK was always about the journeyman athlete," he said. “I’m very proud of the fact that every year, I was at the finishing line giving out finisher’s awards and hugs, right up to 3:00 a.m., when the last finisher crossed the line."

Paul Errington

(Image credit: GCHOF)

As gravel cycling evolved from a regional curiosity into a global movement, Paul Errington emerged as one of its key international ambassadors. The Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame recognises Errington for his pivotal role in expanding gravel beyond North America and helping shape the culture and experience of modern gravel events around the world.

Errington’s entry into gravel began after reading a 2011 ride report on the TransIowa, which sparked his curiosity and led him to start line of the 2012 Dirty Kanza.

"After that, I was hooked on gravel," Errignton says.

Errington went on to create The Dirty Reiver in the UK, one of the country’s first modern gravel events. Launched in 2016 with roughly 300 riders, the Dirty Reiver quickly gained momentum, growing rapidly and helping establish gravel as a legitimate and thriving discipline in the UK.



As gravel continued to grow, Errington expanded his vision globally, becoming instrumental in the development and international expansion of the Grinduro series. After helping bring Grinduro to Scotland, he eventually acquired the series and today oversees events that attract thousands of riders across multiple continents.

Beyond event promotion, Errington has influenced gravel through partnerships with leading brands and by advocating for community-centered events. "An event is where you can visit somewhere totally new and get to experience someone’s take on the best riding their area has to offer," he said.

The new inductees will officially be inducted into the Gravel Cycling Hall of Fame during a ceremony to be held May 27, 2026, in Emporia, Kansas.