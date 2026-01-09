'It’s really valuable, to the point it’s almost invaluable, and they’re just extremely helpful' – 29 young riders with Rayner Foundation funding announced

A group of 29 young British cyclists - 27 men and two women - have been chosen for Rayner Foundation funding for 2026.

The charity, now in its 31st year, supports young Brits hoping to forge a racing career abroad, and is named after Dave Rayner. Many former recipients have gone on to have professional racing careers and win the biggest bike races, from David Millar to Matthew Brennan.

The riders will mostly ride for club teams in France, while others are in Belgium, Germany, Spain and Italy. Some are on WorldTour development squads, such as Mattie Dodd at Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy, and Awen Roberts at Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Development.

However, the point remains the same: Rayner funding helps these riders live and race on the continent, without having to work alongside. Two riders turned professional from 2025’s cohort, Robyn Clay, who moved to Picnic PostNL, and Lucas Towers, who rides for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling.

Speaking to Cycling Weekly, Roberts said the Rayner Foundation was key to her continuing in cycling. “It was a really up and down season, because in February I broke two ribs. That's one thing that I'm really grateful for Rayner for, is that when I recovered, I could go straight back out to Girona to train in the heat, and to live without worry, and train and eat well.”

Notably, there are a few riders who are older than usual, with a couple no longer being under-23. It’s understood that this is because, in a world where there are no British domestic Continental teams, the charity has decided to keep supporting riders who they know and believe in. While some riders are turning professional younger, with the funding, later bloomers can continue to develop.

James Hartley, one of those who will turn 23 in 2026, is incredibly grateful for the continued funding. “The gratitude I have towards them is even greater now that they’ve made an exception for me and a few other riders to keep going. I just hope that we as a cohort can do Rayner proud. It’s really valuable, to the point it’s almost invaluable, and they’re just extremely helpful. Even with things like the logistics of visas and trying to learn French, and having a community of people that are really helpful.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dodds echoed this, but explained there is more help than just money. "The extra financial help is obviously the the one of the main things from it and the pressure off," he said. "It's probably not enough to live off alone, but it certainly takes the pressure off. You really do notice at the end of each month.

"Also, when you go to a race in anywhere in Europe, and there's another Rayner rider there, even if you have never spoken to each other before, and you don't know each, you almost you make extra space in front for each other. You have a chat and a quiet moment. When you're in a country that you're not familiar with, it's always nice. It's just someone to have a laugh with and someone to joke with. I don't think you can underestimate that. It's something just really nice. It makes you smile."

In order to try and tackle the continued gender imbalance in funding applicants and therefore those who receive it, the Rayner Foundation has set up the Gateway Project, which will be relaunched in the new year. For more details, head to the charity's website.

Rayner cohort 2026

Sam Abbott - La Sportbreizh Axel

Ben Askey - Mini Discar

Alex Beldon - Mayenne V&B Monbama

Oliver Boarer - UC Monaco

Ben Bright - ASPTT Nancy

Joe Brookes - AVC Aix Dole

Jack Brough - AVC Aix Dole

Huw Buck Jones - Bourg en Bresse Cyclisme

Ben Chilton - Mayenne V&B Monbama

Mattie Dodd - Ineos Grenadiers Racing Academy

Rebecca Gardiner - KDM Pack

Alistair Gardner - ASPTT Nancy

Rory Gravelle - Tirol KTM

James Hartley - Briquebec Cotentin

Adam Howell - Bourg en Bresse Cyclisme

Charlie Hoyle - Hubo Scott CT

Seth Jackson - Hubo Scott CT

Max Krasinski - Briquebec Cotentin

Mak Larkin - GMS Glabeek

Mark Lightfoot - AVC Aix Dole

Adam Mitchell - Vendee U

Paul Opie - Top 16 Cyclisme

Awen Roberts - Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto Generation

Struan Shaw - Illes Balearas Arabay

Jed Smithson - Hagens Berman Jayco

Jamie Stewart - ESEG Douai

Angus Stoneham - SCO Dijon

Callum Twelves - Torres Sobato

George Wood - Mg.K Vis Costruzioni e Ambient