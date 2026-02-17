'That cycling high is everything' — Specialized launches limited-edition Tarmac SL8 artist-series

For riders unmoved by the myriad of stock S-Works Tarmac SL8 colourway options, Specialized today introduced a more expressive alternative. The limited-edition Artist Series sees the flagship road racing frameset reimagined by three globally recognised artists from across three continents.

Each collaborator is an avid cyclist and was asked to create their interpretation of the brand’s “One Bike To Rule Them All” slogan. The resulting designs channel riding memories, cultural influences and creative identities into three distinct visual treatments of the same race platform.

The Canvas

(Image credit: Paul Brett)

Released in 2023, the Tarmac SL8 platform is already well established and has received several limited-edition treatments already. These range from a gold-leafed version celebrating Remco Evenepoel’s achievements to Demi Vollering’s flower-adorned Tour de France Femmes bike, alongside multiple editions tied to Tour de France classification jerseys.

Looks aside, the bike has also fared well in our long-term testing. Senior tech writer Joe Baker described it as his "benchmark for the road race category, citing "precise handling that makes descending clinical, its stiffness won't put off sprinters, and its aero credentials are on the money too, all in a comfortable package."

With the S-Works Tarmac SL8 as its canvas, the Artist Series pairs marginal gains with visual storytelling.

Parra

(Image credit: Specialized)

This paint-splashed design comes from Dutch artist Piet Parra, who is known for his vibrant, playful pop-art style.

For this collaboration, Parra draws heavily on the colourful 1990s cycling culture, with curvy, hand-drawn graphics paired with hidden typography and refined logo elements for those willing to look more closely.

Parra said he wanted the frame to convey a sense of excitement, "the urge to jump on the bike and chase the speed."

Cycling culture has long informed his work. "The inspiration comes after the ride,” he says. “That cycling high is everything."

Yoon Hyup

(Image credit: Specialized)

Motion sits at the core of Yoon Hyup’s work, making this collaboration with Specialized feel like a natural fit. The Korean-born artist lives and works in Brooklyn, New York, and that big-city environment feeds directly into the frame’s visual language.

His design aims to convey the sensation of fast urban riding — the blur of night-chase energy as speed turns into flow — depicted through his signature hand-painted line-and-dot technique.

“One word captures this collaboration for me: synergy. The rider and the bike moving as one,” Hyup says.

Lucas Beaufort

(Image credit: Specialized)

French artist Lucas Beaufort’s take on the SL8 collab leans fully into his cartoon-driven visual style. Set against a black base, the frame is covered in doodle-like characters, abstract faces and playful symbols drawn in punchy pink marker strokes.

Best known for his recurring character Gus Gus, Beaufort uses the same loose, hand-drawn illustrations here with sketchy outlines and motifs scattered across the tubes. The effect is energetic, with hidden details revealing themselves the closer you look.

"Dreams, connection, change — they start with action. It’s all up to you,' Beaufort says.

Price and Availability

The Artist Series is available starting today from Specialized.com and selected retailers. Pricing is set at £4,999 / $5,699.99 for the frameset, with just 150 units of each artist design produced.