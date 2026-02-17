Cannondale's SuperSix Evo 5 is everything the fourth-generation bike should have been all along

At the fourth-generation Cannondale SuperSix Evo global press camp in Girona in 2023, I remember Cannondale Senior Design Engineer Dr. Nathan Barry telling me that, while he was relieved to unveil the new bike, work on the new model was already well underway. Fast forward to November 2025, and I was invited to the same venue in Girona to sample the fifth-generation SuperSix Evo on the same roads and climbs as the previous version; an ideal test bed then to assess any tangible difference in the way the new bike rides and behaves across all environments.

It hasn’t been one of Cannondale’s best-kept secrets, what with leaked images of the bike hitting online forums late last year and sightings of what appeared to be a new SuperSix Evo at the Tour Down Under last month. While many comments were focused on the lack of design progression, Cannondale says it’s not a mistake that its best road bike resembles the old one – after all, the SuperSix Evo 4 was ridden to World Championship, Olympic Games, and Grand Tour stage victories during its tenure.

(Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

To improve the recipe and create the ultimate all-rounder, the designers sought to combine the drag of a dedicated aero bike with the weight of a climbing bike, while also addressing shortcomings of the previous iteration through feedback from engineers, journalists, and riders.

The result is a polished and refined bike, particularly in the handling stakes, which I’ll address a little later.

Save for the upper seat tube cross-section, every shape has been updated (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The more things change, the more they stay the same

Changes to the new SuperSix’s tube profiling might appear subtle to the casual observer, but closer examination reveals a series of tweaks – including a deeper headtube and reprofiled fork legs and crown; introduced to balance frame structure with aerodynamic efficiency. In fact, save for the upper seat tube cross-section, every shape has been updated, including the seatpost, which now uses titanium hardware (exclusive to Lab71 and SuperSix Evo 1-level models).

"We’re not just chasing drag but respecting structural needs," said Barry. "No copy and pasting here – every tube is new and uniquely shaped based on structural and aerodynamic needs."

Like its predecessor, the new bike is more of an evolution than a clean-slate design. While improving system aerodynamics was a major goal for the design team, so was reducing the total frame weight – as such, the new bike is the lightest disc frame the brand has ever made.



In Lab71 Series 0 guise, a 56cm frameset weighs 1,120g, while the Hi-Mod and Carbon framesets in the same size weigh 1,195g and 1,137g, respectively. This translates to net savings of 72-, 37-, and 35g for each frame layup compared to the outgoing model. What makes this all the more impressive is that this was achieved without affecting aerodynamics – something Canondale claims exceeds that of the fourth-generation SuperSix Evo.

The lineup comprises builds in SRAM AXS and Shimano Di2 componentry only. We tested the SRAM Force AXS-equipped SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod 1 (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Geometry is largely the same as before, but because the stack has been reduced by 10mm across all sizes, there are subtle variations in top tube, standover, wheelbase, and reach compared to the previous version. The chainstay length, head tube angles, and standover height remain unchanged across all sizes.

To ensure a better fit, particularly at the smaller end of the frameset sizing spectrum, Cannondale has replaced the previous 51cm with two new sizes – a 50 and 52cm. This ensures both the head tube and bottom bracket stiffness are progressive across frame sizes, delivering optimal mechanical properties scaled to rider size.



For the first time since the second-generation SuperSix Evo, this brings the total number of frameset options to eight models (44, 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 61cm).

(Image credit: Cannondale)

The end of mechanical groupset compatibility

Cannondale has gone all out in addressing the finer details this time around. Fit and finish are top class – gone is the MomoDesign SystemBar R-One bar and in comes a new, lighter one-piece SystemBar Road handlebar (available in two versions).



Quality control on the bike has been ramped up, so there’s a new head tube dust cover, an integrated seatpost grommet (the previous one was prone to moving up the post), a rattle-free computer mount, and a newly designed Di2 battery holder that screws into place. The Delta steerer and BSA threaded bottom bracket carry over from generation four, and in comes a UDH dropout.

Image 1 of 2 The previous stock computer mount was prone to rattling and wasn't well thought out - so Cannondale made sure it sorted the problem, going through myriad iterations until the perfect solution was found (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) A closer look at the tube studies done while still in the development stage (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

The SuperSix Evo was one of the few WorldTour-level bikes that could still accommodate a mechanical groupset, but this is unfortunately not the case on the fifth-generation bike. Cannondale has removed all the excess ports and holes from the predecessor and focused on refining the frame for efficiency at every level, which means electronic groupset compatibility only. While this will affect entry-level pricing of the new SuperSix Evo range, there’s now a clear divide between the brand’s premium race bikes and more endurance-focused machines.

For context, entry-level pricing on the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo jumps from £3,000 to £4,495 in the UK.

Cannondale has been conservative with its recommended tyre clearance of 32mm. The bike can accommodate 34mm tyres, provided there's sufficient clearance on both sides – the brand suggests 4mm (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

While Cannondale's specification sheet suggests its tyre clearance is greater than before, the third-, fourth-, and fifth-generation SuperSix all have the same measured clearance within the rear triangle. The maximum tyre width is now based on ISO, and is determined by the measured tyre width and outer diameter, which can vary significantly depending on the rim internal width. Cannondale has thus taken a conservative approach and quoted a maximum measured 32mm, but, as before, you could very well fit 34mm tyres, provided there's sufficient clearance on both sides – the brand suggests 4mm.

The new SystemBar Road is 40g lighter than the MomoDesign SystemBar R-One bar - it also gets a well thought out and rattle-free computer mount (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

An even split between Shimano Di2 and SRAM AXS builds

The SuperSix Evo range spans eight models, which are available in Lab71, Hi-Mod, and Carbon grades, and two frame options (Lab71 and Hi-Mod). As expected, the lineup is split down the middle, with both SRAM and Shimano groupsets available in various trim levels – Red, Force, and Rival AXS on SRAM models and Dura-Ace, Ultegra, and 105 Di2 on Shimano-specced bikes.



The new lineup also introduces a new build strategy for the premium models, with SL-spec variants available on Lab71 and Hi-Mod 1-level bikes. These Super Light models combine light wheels with an all-new SystemBar Road SL cockpit, delivering the lightest possible factory SuperSix Evo build with weights as low as 6.3kg. While all builds come in under 8kg, the standout in the range for weight (other than the Lab71 SL) is the 6.8kg SuperSix Evo 1 SL, which comes in 100g lighter than the standard Lab71. (All quoted weights are for a 56cm bike).

The biggest changes on the specification list come from two proprietary parts: a new, lighter seatpost (offset and zero-offset options available) and two handlebar configurations. At 375g, the aerodynamic SystemBar Road is 40g lighter than the MomoDesign SystemBar R-One bar and is available in widths ranging from 34 to 38cm. There’s also a SystemBar Road SL (38 to 40cm) – a 265g lightweight cockpit that is 110g lighter than SystemBar Road, and 150g lighter than R-One.

It's also worth noting that both the seatpost and bar assemblies are backward compatible with the outgoing model, as showcased by Ben Healy, who raced the 2025 UCI road World Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, with a SystemBar Road mounted to his gen-four SuperSix Evo.

Aaron Borrill putting the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo 5 through its paces (Image credit: Cannondale)

Cannondale SuperSix Evo 5 Hi-Mod - First ride impressions

There was nothing particularly wrong with the previous-generation SuperSix Evo – in fact, the step up from the third-generation model was quite considerable from a dynamic and ride quality perspective. However, riding it back-to-back against its arch rival, the Specialized Tarmac SL8, revealed some notable, albeit small, differences in front-end connectivity and speed. The new model is completely different in this respect, feeling much sharper and more agile overall than before.

The updated tubing, particularly the lower stack height, reprofiled headtube, fork, and crown have notably improved the front end of the bike – both in terms of response and feel. The reprofiled frame architecture has not only bolstered ride quality but also improved the SuperSix Evo's frame response under load. It's clear from the 120km I spent testing the SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod around Girona that Cannondale has significantly improved the entire platform, even if some find it hard to see.

EF Education-EasyPost rider Richard Carapaz was also on the launch ride and was pretty animated about the new SuperSix Evo and the changes he's noticed. "The front and rear feel more connected," said Carapaz. "It's more playful, and I like the way it feels under me and through the corners."

Richard Carapaz shares his thoughts on the new Cannondale SuperSix Evo with Cycling Weekly's Aaron Borrill at the Girona press camp (Image credit: Brazo de Hierro for Cannondale)

While the fourth-generation SuperSix Evo was a dream to ride on the flats and climbs, it wasn't as astute a handler as its rivals. The new bike, however, feels nimble in a serpentine environment, particularly when descending at speed. You just feel more connected to everything, and this sense of assurance allows you to tap into the huge reserves of grip with greater confidence. Compared to my last outing in Girona, where I rode its predecessor up and down Els Àngels, my climbing and descending Strava times were significantly faster this time, a testament to improvements in the bike's underpinnings.

Feedback and feel are more tactile than before, resulting in a better connection with the bike and improved handling. As a result, communication is among the best in the category, making the new SuperSix Evo everything the fourth-generation version should have been.

We've got a new SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod on the way for testing, where we'll put it through a more thorough protocol to see how it performs on local soil over a longer testing period. Be sure to keep an eye out for the full review on Cycling Weekly in the coming months.

In come an integrated seatpost grommet for a better fit and integration. (the previous one was prone to moving up the post) (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Pricing and availability

Starting at the top, the Cannondale SuperSix Evo Lab71 with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Reserve 57|64 wheels, and a SystemBar Road cockpit will set you back $13,499 / £12,000. The Lab71 SL is a SRAM Red AXS affair with DT Swiss RC 1100 Spline 38 CS wheels and a SystemBar Road SL bar, yours for $13,499 / £12,500

The $9,499 / £8,995 Hi-Mod 1 model gets the same Reserve 57|64 wheels and cockpit as the Lab71 but is paired with a SRAM Force AXS groupset. The HI-Mod 1 SL is a little cheaper at $8,999 / £8,795, swaps Force for Shimano Ultegra, and sees a shallower Reserve 34|37 wheelset included to reduce weight.

The Evo 2, 3, 4, and 5 models utilise standard-modulus carbon, so they are slightly heavier. The Evo 2 comes with Shimano Ultegra Di2, a Vision Trimax Carbon bar, and DT Swiss ERC 45 carbon wheels, and is priced at $6,499 / £5,995. Oddly, the Evo 3 comes in at a pricier $6,999 / £6,995, featuring a SRAM Force AXS groupset and the same wheels and cockpit. The Evo 4 uses the same wheels and cockpit as the 2 and 3 but comes with an SRAM Rival AXS groupset, yours for $5,499 / £5,495.



The entry-level Evo 5 is the most affordable Supersix Evo in the range at $4,999 / £4,495. It gets a Shimano 105 Di2 groupset but still gets a carbon handlebar (Vision Trimax Carbon Aero) and wheels (Vision SC45 I23). The Evo 6 build is not available in the UK.

The Lab71 and Hi-Mod versions are offered as framesets and priced at $5,999 / £4,995 and $4,499 / £3,995, respectively.