It's new time trial bike day at Trofeo Ses Salines as EF Education-EasyPost debut all-new Cannondale SuperSlice Lab71

It's just one month into 2026, and the pace race is well and truly underway with Tudor Pro Cycling and EF Education-EasyPost spotted aboard new time trial bikes at Trofeo Ses Salines in Mallorca. Stefan Kung was seen riding what appears to be an all-new BMC Timemachine, while the entire EF Education-EasyPost team was racing on what is unmistakably a new Cannondale SuperSlice in Lab71 guise.

The Cannondale SuperSlice Disc was originally launched in 2017 and updated again in 2021 as a second-generation model, adopting a look more akin to the SystemSix, but with time-trial extensions. The bike wasn't readily available in the UK, with limited quantities assigned to Europe and the United States. While it was in line with best time trial bike design trends, the increased focus on time trials at WorldTour events for 2026 and beyond has forced Cannondale to radically rethink its outlook on time trial bike research and development – after all, time trials are where brands test future technology that will eventually filter down into regular road bikes.

A notably deeper head tube, fork and seat tube underscore the frame design changes (Image credit: Getty Images)

From the pictures, the new SuperSlice's clean-slate design signals a clear new direction for the American company. Based on the Lab71 nomenclature, we can assume the new frame architecture is made of Series 0 carbon fibre, which means it should be lighter than the model it replaces. The tube shapes are very sculptural, with a notably deep, reprofiled head tube, a chunkier fork, and a more optimised rear end and seat tube cutout. The bikes are all painted black, with contrasting white Cannondale wordmark logos on the downtubes.

The most notable change is the move to a newer mono-stack basebar, complete with Vision Metron TFE Evo extensions The front end looks a lot more aero than before, with integration very much the order of the day. Vision also handles the wheels, which take the form of a Metron TFW disc and front system. As reported in our fifth-generation SuperSix Evo story from the Tour Down Under, EF Education-EasyPost is using SRAM-supplied groupsets. As a result, the new SuperSlice Lab71s are equipped with SRAM Red AXS groupsets.

Mono-stack basebar plays nicely with Vision Metron TFE Evo extensions (Image credit: Getty Images)

While we can't confirm whether the new SuperSlice will use the Delta Steerer, which is now commonplace throughout Cannondale's range, given the complex cable and hose plumbing of time trial bikes, we do expect it to be implemented on the new bike, along with wider tyre clearance and a UDH dropout assembly.

We'll update this new story with all the facts and numbers once the bike is officially launched.