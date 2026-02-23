'Don't think, just dance' - meet Alison Jackson’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB71

'A bike that represents where I come from, what I race for, and how I ride,' Jackson says

Alison Jackson&#039;s special-edition fifth-gen Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Aymeric Lassak // St Michel -PREFERENCE HOME-Auber93)

In cycling, winning a championship title doesn’t end the day, or even the week, after crossing the line. It’s a year-long celebration.

These days, national, regional and world champions are honoured not only with the jersey that signifies their status, but with a full suite of accessories and, increasingly, a race bike wrapped in a custom colourway to match.

After EF Education–Oatly chose not renew her contract after 2025, Jackson found a new home with UCI Women’s ProTeam St Michel–Préférence Home–Auber93.

But make no mistake: she’s not lining up just to guide others. The 37-year-old is chasing lofty ambitions of her own.

“[Retirement] wasn't an option for me. Just 'cause one team says no, it doesn't mean it has to be over. I still think I can win races, and I still enjoy the chaos," shesaid.

Let’s have a closer look.

A Fifth-Gen Cannondale SuperSix Evo LAB71

Alison Jackson&#039;s special-edition fifth-gen Cannondale SuperSix Evo

(Image credit: Aymeric Lassak // St Michel -PREFERENCE HOME-Auber93)

Jackson's team bike is built around the latest generation SuperSix Evo. The fifth-gen is an evolution rather than a revolution, with a very similar silhouette to its predecessor. But look closer, and you'll find some meaningful refinements that make it a dream to ride, according to our tech writer Aaron Borrill.

You can read Borrill's review here, but the TL;DR version is this: it's lighter and faster (in fact, it's the lightest disc-brake road bike Cannondale has built yet); it has a new front end, including cockpit; it's UDH-equipped; and, notably, compatible only with electronic groupsets.

Jackson's special-edition SuperSix Evo LAB 71 comes with a SRAM RED AXS groupset, Mavic Cosmic SLR 45 hoops wrapped in 30mm Michelin Power Cup tyres, a Prologo saddle, Look pedals, and Cannondale's proprietary seatpost and SystemBar Road integrated cockpit.

Alison Jackson's special-edition fifth-gen Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Aymeric Lassak // St Michel -PREFERENCE HOME-Auber93)

Paint-wise, Jackson’s national champion SuperSix Evo leans fully into Canadian identity with a crisp white-to-red fade across the frame. Scattered maple leaf graphics sweep through the front end before intensifying into a deeper red rear triangle.

Cannondale branding pops along the downtube, with the "LAB71" mark on the seat tube identifying the bike’s top-tier spec. A personal touch sits on the top tube, too, with the phrase "Don't think just dance" reminding Jackson to dance her way to victory as she did at the 2023 Paris-Roubaix.

Her bike, as photographed, was specced with 30mm tyres, but the SuperSix Evo has clearance for 32mm (even some 34mm tyres) for those cobbled Classics she loves so much.

Alison Jackson's special-edition fifth-gen Cannondale SuperSix Evo
(Image credit: Aymeric Lassak // St Michel -PREFERENCE HOME-Auber93)
Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from the Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon, she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a journalist for two decades, including 12 years in cycling.

