Lukas Pöstlberger’s Rose Backroad FF - a gravel bike outlier
Graffiti-adorned gravel bike with white bar tape – what’s not to like about the Austrian's Gravel Burn race rig?
Lukas Pöstlberger was one of a few retired WorldTour road racers on the start line of Gravel Burn. The Austrian is a former Maglia Rosa jersey wearer and stage winner at the Giro d’Italia, known for his huge engine, and was naturally a marked man at the race. While he attempted a few breakaways, nothing stuck, leaving the Rose Racing Circle rider to contend with bagging a top ten on the general classification instead, something he secured on the final stage.
With only a brace of Rose Backroad FF gravel bikes at the race (the other belonging to Pöstlberger’s teammate, Luis Neff), they proved a rare commodity amid the quotidian mainstream brands. Lukas’s bike proved a welcome contrast to his rivals; its white frame provided the ideal canvas for graffiti-style decals to make an impact. The Backroad FF is a lightweight racing gravel bike known for its all-round ability on mixed terrain.
Pöstlberger’s choice of white bar tape was bold, given the nature of Gravel Burn, but it complemented his bike, which was black or white. While the Backroad FF has a suggested maximum tyre clearance of 45mm, the Austrian squeezed in a pair of 50mm Schwalbe G-One RS Pro tyres wrapped around a set of 1,245g Newmen Advanced SL X.R.36 Vonoa with carbon spokes and Fade hubs – a popular choice tyre among the European pro riders.
Given the flat, open roads of Gravel Burn, as well as the stretches of tarmac, Lukas opted for a SRAM Red AXS XPLR groupset, set up in a 1x configuration, complete with a 48T and 10–46T cassette. Closer examination reveals a Wolf Tooth LoneWolf chaincatcher to ensure chain security over the rough, corrugated roads that underscored much of the Gravel Burn route.
As was the overarching theme at this year’s event, the Austrian favoured road bike pedals over off-road-specific hardware, in this case, a pair of Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL carbon pedals.
The remaining touchpoints include a Selle Italia Flite Boost S1 Carbon perch and a Rose integrated one-piece carbon handlebar.
Specs
- Frameset: Backroad FF, Carbon
- Fork: Backroad FF, Carbon
- Cockpit: Rose integrated one-piece carbon handlebar
- Seatpost: Backroad FF V2 carbon
- Groupset: SRAM Red XPLR AXS
- Wheelset: Newmen Advanced SL X.R.36 Vonoa
- Tyres: Schwalbe G-One RS Pro 50mm
- Saddle: Selle Italia Flite Boost S1 Carbon
Aaron is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. As the former editor of off.roadcc, tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 20 years. As a racer, he's completed stage races such as the Cape Epic, Berg and Bush, W2W, and Gravel Burn. On the road, he’s completed the Haute Route Alps, represented South Africa at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships Road Race and Time Trial and is an accomplished eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.
